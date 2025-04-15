Can Stride Inc Again Double From Here?

Quite possible! Consider this: with 40% EPS growth, high double-digits enrollment expansion, and operating margin exceeding 15%, Stride (NYSE:LRN) – a digital K-12 education company – is outpacing legacy early education and child care player Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) in every meaningful metric. Yet, BFAM trades at around 30x EBIT while Stride sits at 16x. The market is recognizing it, which is why LRN has returned 120% in the last one year compared to a mere 5% for BFAM.

Stride is growing faster, scaling cheaper, earning more – and still priced like a second-tier player. That's the setup Wall Street loves to get wrong – until it doesn't.

LRN Beats BFAM On Most Metrics

LRN saw around 13% top line growth in last 12M vs 11% for BFAM

Has 15% operating margin vs < 10% for BFAM

Has lower debt, and higher operational and free cash flow margins

But is priced much cheaper as about 16x EBIT vs 30x for BFAM

In addition, its quarterly EPS growth (yoy) accelerated in the recent quarter to 42% vs around 31% a year ago

If that’s not enough – consider this. Stride’s fully online model scales nationally without physical infrastructure drag, while BFAM’s childcare centers have to deal with rising labor and facility costs. And it’s not an isolated breakout – Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), another digital-first education play, is also seeing a surge in investor interest, validating the sector shift toward asset-light, high-margin education models.

Nevertheless, there always remains a meaningful risk when investing in a single, or just a handful of stocks.

