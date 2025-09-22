Can Strategy's Expanding Bitcoin Balance Push the Stock Higher?

Strategy MSTR is the world’s largest bitcoin treasury company, holding 638,985 bitcoins as of Sept. 14, acquiring 525 bitcoins between Sept. 8 and 14. The company’s disciplined approach to capital raising through preferred equity offerings — Strike (STRK), Strife (STRF), STRD (Stride) and STRC (Stretch) — has been a key catalyst.



As of July 29, Strategy raised $18.3 billion, 81% of 2024’s total. As of Sept. 14, STRK, STRF, STRD, STRC and MSTR programs had $20.37 billion, $1.75 billion, $4.15 billion, $4.20 billion and $16.10 billion available, respectively, for issuance and sale.



Strategy benefits from the Trump administration’s announcement of the establishment of a strategic bitcoin reserve. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been soaring due to increasing acceptance as a non-sovereign asset, as well as higher institutional and corporate adoption. President Trump recently issued an executive order directing the Labor Department to explore allowing 401(k) retirement plans to hold cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets, which is expected to drive retail adoption of bitcoin.



Strategy now expects to achieve a bitcoin yield of 30% and $20 billion in gains, assuming thebitcoin pricehits $150,000 at the end of the year. Bitcoin yield has hit 25% year to date and was 19.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2025. In dollar terms, bitcoin gain was $9.5 billion at the end of the second quarter and $13.2 billion year to date.

MSTR Faces Tough Competition

For 2025, Strategy expects operating income of $34 billion, net income of $24 billion and earnings of $80 per share, based on abitcoin priceoutlook of $150,000 at the end of the year. The company’s estimated 2025 net income is better than its competitors Riot Platforms’ RIOT and MARA Holdings’ MARA estimated net losses of $0.5 billion and $0.8 billion, respectively. As of June 30, MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms had 49,951 and 19,273 bitcoins, respectively.



Riot Platforms is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company offering comprehensive and critical infrastructure to mine bitcoin. The company has been exploring the feasibility of developing a portion of RIOT’s power capacity for AI and High-Performance Computing uses. MARA Holdings has strategically expanded its mining capacity, acquiring facilities at remarkably low costs and reinforcing its vertical integration.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $466.8 million, indicating 0.7% growth from 2024’s reported figure. The consensus mark for MARA Holdings’ 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, suggesting 56% growth from 2024’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Riot Platforms’ 2025 revenues is pegged at $665.6 million, indicating 76.7% growth from 2024’s reported figure.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have surged 19% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s 14.9%.

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a price/book ratio of 1.96X, higher than the MARA Holdings’ 1.26X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2025 loss is currently pegged at $15.73 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of $6.72 per share in 2024.



Strategy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



