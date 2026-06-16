Can Sterling Turn Project Complexity Into Higher Margins?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is increasingly turning project complexity into a competitive advantage, with larger and more demanding projects appearing to support stronger margin performance rather than create additional pressure. The first quarter reflected this trend, as E-Infrastructure margins expanded despite rapid growth and the addition of CEC.



In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by more than 150 basis points year over year to a record 20%, while E-Infrastructure adjusted operating income increased 177%. Large mission-critical projects and continued execution on time-sensitive work contributed to the improvement.



The scale of modern data center projects has expanded from roughly 100-acre developments to sites exceeding 1,000 acres, with future projects expected to become even larger. As complexity increases, Sterling has greater scope to leverage its vertically integrated capabilities, improving productivity instead of relying on price increases to drive profitability.



The strategy also extends beyond site development. Cross-selling between electrical and site services has started earlier than expected, with integrated project execution already underway on multiple data centers. At the same time, ongoing efforts to streamline lower-margin operations within the CEC business are expected to provide further support to margins over the next 12 months to 18 months.



Sterling is also becoming more selective in project bidding, focusing on larger and higher-value opportunities while declining lower-margin work. The company's margin expansion strategy appears to be driven more by execution efficiency, vertical integration and productivity improvements than by aggressive pricing.



Looking ahead, E-Infrastructure margins could see further support as projects become more complex, vertical integration expands and joint electrical-site capabilities scale across larger mission-critical developments.

How Sterling Compares With Key Infrastructure Rivals

Sterling operates in attractive infrastructure markets supported by data center expansion and broader investment in digital and industrial infrastructure. Two notable competitors are MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, both of which have established positions across large-scale engineering and construction projects.



MasTec has built a diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy, pipeline and civil construction. The company is benefiting from rising investments in AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and connectivity infrastructure, while also expanding its turnkey capabilities for mission-critical projects. These strengths position MasTec as a significant competitor in infrastructure projects linked to data center growth.



EMCOR is another major competitor with strong capabilities in electrical and mechanical construction and building services. The company continues to see robust demand from data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, institutional and water infrastructure markets, supported by expertise in complex mission-critical projects and long-standing customer relationships. While EMCOR serves a broader mix of end markets, the growing exposure to data center construction places it in direct competition for large infrastructure opportunities.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 183% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.64, as shown in the chart below.

STRL's P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past seven days to $19.31 and $27.43 per share, respectively, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 65% and 28.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.