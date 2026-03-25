Can Starbucks' $2B Cost-Savings Plan Reignite Margin Expansion?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is advancing a multi-year cost optimization initiative as part of its broader efforts to improve efficiency across the business. Management outlined plans to identify approximately $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years. The company indicated that this program spans multiple areas of the business, with opportunities to enhance efficiency across its cost structure.



During the fiscal first quarter, Starbucks stated that the cost-saving initiative is being implemented across the income statement, including general and administrative expenses, procurement and broader operational processes. The company highlighted the role of technology in supporting these efforts, noting opportunities to improve efficiency across its coffeehouse operations and support functions. It also emphasized that the program consists of multiple initiatives with defined execution plans and accountability.



These efforts are being executed alongside ongoing investments under the company’s “Back to Starbucks” plan, which includes enhancements to service, marketing and operational capabilities. Management indicated that the company is continuing to invest in key areas while pursuing cost efficiencies, rather than implementing broad-based cost reductions.



In the fiscal first quarter, Starbucks reported a consolidated operating margin of 10.1%, contracting 180 basis points year over year. The decline was primarily due to investments in its turnaround initiatives and cost pressures, including product and distribution inflation. Management noted that some of these pressures are expected to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year.



Looking ahead, management indicated that margin improvement is supported by several factors, including the anniversary of prior investments, continued execution of cost initiatives and sales leverage as Starbucks builds on its top-line momentum. The company also noted that margin progression is expected to be weighted toward the back half of the fiscal year, reflecting the timing of these factors.



Starbucks’ cost-savings program is part of its broader efforts to improve operational efficiency while supporting growth initiatives. As the company continues to execute on identified cost opportunities and refine its operating model, operating margin trends remain a key metric to monitor in evaluating the impact of these initiatives.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have dropped 6.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 7.1%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG have declined 23.4% and 34.6%, respectively.

SBUX’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SBUX trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.65, below the industry’s average of 3.56. Conversely, industry players, such as Dutch Bros and Chipotle, have P/S multiples of 4.05 and 3.22, respectively.

SBUX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating an 8.5% rise in fiscal 2026. Conversely, industry players like Chipotle are likely to witness a decline of 2.6%, year over year, in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, Dutch Bros’ 2026 earnings are likely to witness a rise of 18.4% year over year.

SBUX stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.