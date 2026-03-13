Can SoundHound's Agentic AI Platform Power the Next Phase of Growth?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is entering a new phase of its artificial intelligence strategy as it expands the capabilities of its Agentic AI platform. Management highlighted the technology as a core framework designed to power conversational AI deployments across a growing number of enterprise and consumer environments. The platform is designed to support AI-driven interactions across multiple touchpoints, enabling enterprises to deploy conversational AI across environments such as call centers, vehicles and digital applications.



The platform supports AI agents operating across a wide range of environments, including call centers, vehicles, phones, applications, TVs and websites. Management noted that enterprises can build an AI agent once and deploy it across these different interfaces. The architecture supports SoundHound’s proprietary models while enabling integration with models from large technology providers and other third-party sources, allowing conversational AI systems to operate across multiple touchpoints and modalities.



Activity in the fourth quarter included more than 100 customer deals across multiple industries. These agreements spanned sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, retail and education. The company reported new automotive agreements with manufacturers in Japan, Korea, China and Vietnam, along with deployments of enterprise AI solutions across several industries.



Operational indicators also pointed to the rising usage of SoundHound’s technology. The company stated that its platform now processes billions of queries per month. Automotive cloud-based query activity increased approximately 75% year over year in the fourth quarter. In the restaurant segment, the company’s voice AI systems processed more than 9 million calls during the period as restaurant operators deployed automated ordering and customer interaction capabilities.



Management indicated that SoundHound will continue investing in innovation, including further development of its Agentic AI capabilities and conversational AI technologies. As the platform is deployed across industries such as automotive, restaurants and enterprise customer service, the company is expanding the use of its voice and conversational AI solutions across multiple environments.

How SOUN Stacks Up to Competitors

While SoundHound AI, Inc. is focusing on conversational and voice-enabled AI deployments across customer interaction channels, several other technology companies are advancing Agentic AI initiatives in different areas of the AI ecosystem.



C3.ai, Inc. AI is currently applying Agentic AI within its enterprise AI platform to improve operational productivity and internal workflows. The company emphasized the use of Agentic AI tools across functions such as sales, marketing, product development and engineering. In sales, the company is deploying Agentic AI to generate customer-specific proposals faster than previous pipeline-generation technologies. In engineering and product development, it uses agentic coding tools to increase development velocity and improve the quality of its platform and applications.



At the same time, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS is incorporating Agentic AI into semiconductor design workflows. Management introduced the ChipStack AI Super Agent, an Agentic AI solution designed to automate parts of chip design and verification. The system assists with tasks such as design coding, generating test benches and debugging while enabling engineers to expand design exploration and accelerate development cycles across semiconductor projects.



Against this backdrop, SoundHound’s strategy reflects a different application of Agentic AI, centered on conversational and voice-driven interactions across industries such as automotive, restaurants and enterprise customer service. As AI adoption expands across the technology stack, differences in how companies like SoundHound, C3.ai and Cadence deploy Agentic AI —across conversational platforms, enterprise workflows and engineering design tools — illustrate the diverse ways organizations are integrating AI agents into their software ecosystems.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have declined 15.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 20.6%.

SOUN One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 12.99, below the industry’s average of 13.34.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 30.8% and 62.2%, respectively. Loss estimates for 2026 have widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

