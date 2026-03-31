Can SoFi Stock Reach $100 by 2030?

Key Points

SoFi has a cross-selling strategy that monetizes its existing consumer base.

It's adding record numbers of new users.

The financial services segment, which is fee-based and low-cost, is growing fast and boosting profits.

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After several years of market enthusiasm, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is dropping like a brick in 2026, down 35% year to date.

The all-digital bank is reporting nearly flawless performance as it harnesses its vast opportunity, but the macro environment is weighing on its stock. Inflation is still high, and if the Iran war lingers, soaring oil prices will start to take a toll on spending and borrowing.

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However, 2026 is but a moment in time, and a short scene in the company's growth story. Can the stock, which trades at $16.90 as of this writing, reach $100 by 2030? Let's take a look.

The digital one-stop shop

SoFi operates a digital financial services platform targeting students and young professionals, but it's attracting thousands of new users all the time. In fact, it added 1 million new accounts in the 2025 fourth quarter, a record. The company has a large assortment of products that run the gamut from traditional to innovative, and it's becoming a formidable player in financial services.

Management touts its "one-stop shop" approach that drives growth. It aims to hook people in when they're young and cross-sell products that help them along their financial journeys. It also takes a bold approach to the financial space, offering access to private equity funds and some initial public offerings, as well as several new blockchain-based products.

The response has been tremendous, and SoFi is demonstrating strong performance. Adjusted net revenue increased 37% year over year in Q4, surpassing $1 billion for the first time. As the fee-based, lower-cost financial services segment increases faster than the lending segment, earnings are also rising at a rapid pace, and earnings per share (EPS) increased from $0.05 to $0.13.

SoFi's strategy indicates robust long-term prospects as SoFi continues to attract record numbers of users and monetize its existing customer base.

Getting to $100

If SoFi continues to report similar growth in the near future, the stock should eventually come back around. The market will eventually spot the opportunity to buy on the dip, even with the near-term macro headwinds.

However, to reach $100, SoFi stock would need to gain 490%, or nearly six times its price today. Over the next four years or so, that sounds like a big reach, even if SoFi continues to report outstanding results.

I think SoFi is an excellent growth stock with high potential, and I envision that it will reach $100 and higher. However, it isn't likely to hit that target by 2030.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.