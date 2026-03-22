Can SoFi Shares Thrive Through Maturity?

No longer just a fintech upstart, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is both reaping the benefits and being weighed down by its growing position as a financial supermarket.

From its beginnings as a student-loan refinancing platform, SoFi has evolved into one of the more ambitious digital banking operations in the United States.

Similar to the transition seen at Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which has expanded into a department store of investing, SoFi’s core strategy is simple but powerful.

Rather than offering a single financial service, SoFi now provides checking accounts, high-yield savings, personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, stock trading, and financial planning tools.

For younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, this all-in-one digital experience increasingly resembles the future of banking.

Add to that SoFi’s recent foray into the use of crypto to transfer money. In early March, SoFi and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) announced a groundbreaking expansion of their partnership to integrate SoFi’s proprietary stablecoin, SoFiUSD, into Mastercard's global payments network. It was the first nationally chartered bank to go this route.

Not only does this give SoFi a head start in issuing a stablecoin on a public blockchain, but it also means it can move money more cheaply, 24/7, and streamline international remittances. There is some mixed sentiment about this, though, as long-term optimism is tempered with short-term caution about compliance and regulatory concerns.

Earnings and Revenue Are Up

Still, with growth coming on all fronts, SoFi has been hitting its numbers. The company reported $3.61 billion in total net revenue in 2025, representing 35% year over year (YOY) growth. Quarterly revenue topped $1 billion for the first time in the three months ended Dec. 31. In all, the company generated $481.3 million in net income in 2025. Adjusting for EBITDA, net income in the fourth quarter rose 60%.

Of particular interest is how SoFi continues to take advantage of its 2022 banking license and develop fee-based revenue. The company reported $37.5 billion in total deposits at the end of 2025. Those deposits largely come from SoFi’s high-yield digital savings accounts, which appeal to younger customers who manage their finances through mobile apps. Loan origination volume for the year was up 57%, with home loans leading the way, increasing 86%.

At the same time, new products are pulling in non-interest income. Fee-based revenue in the fourth quarter was up 53% compared with a year earlier and was running at $1.8 billion annualized.

This increase comes with the success of attracting new members. SoFi ended 2025 with 13.7 million members, up 35% from a year earlier. In the fourth quarter alone, the company added a record 1 million members. With cross-selling, each new member could provide a basis for long-term growth.

Recent Marketplace Pressures Weigh on Shares

Despite this growth, SoFi’s shares have been under pressure lately. After hitting a 52-week high of $32.73 in November, the stock is down roughly 50%.

A few things have dragged shares lower. The company announced a $1.5 billion capital raise at $27.50 in December, below its then-trading price. Sentiment regarding the company’s stablecoin, launched at the end of 2025, suffered as digital assets generally slid late in the year. And recent economic worries have raised questions of credit quality.

Today, Wall Street analysts are mixed on the company’s outlook. The stock carries a Hold rating, with a mix of price targets that reflect both growth optimism and macroeconomic caution. Even so, the average price target is above $26, more than a 50% upside.

The Risk of a Maturing Market

One of the most important concerns affecting the company is credit quality. SoFi generates a big portion of its revenue from personal loans. Originations of student loans, personal loans, and home loans have all been up significantly. But if the economy sours, loan defaults could pressure profits. Indeed, as the company matures, SoFi runs the risk of tracking closer to the fate of the financial sector generally.

Another risk is competition. Traditional banks, fintech apps, and brokerage platforms are all racing to capture younger customers. Financial giants such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are investing heavily in digital banking, which could narrow SoFi’s tech advantage.

As a longer-term growth stock, though, SoFi’s demographic profile and brand recognition could give it a nice leg up. In the meantime, it needs to continue proving that its profitability can be sustained and that loan growth can remain strong with good credit quality.

If it succeeds, SoFi is attractive for investors comfortable with some risk who want exposure to the digital transformation of consumer finance.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.