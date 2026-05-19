Can SMCI Navigate CapEx & Inventory Headwinds Amid Rapid Scale-Up?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is transforming itself from a traditional server manufacturer into a full-stack AI data center infrastructure provider. While demand for AI infrastructure remains exceptionally strong, the company’s rapid expansion is putting significant pressure on its capital expenditure, inventory, working capital and balance sheet.

To achieve its massive scaling goal, SMCI continues to invest aggressively in expanding its manufacturing footprint across Silicon Valley, Taiwan, Malaysia, Texas/Mexico and the Middle East. The company is scaling production for rack-scale AI systems, direct liquid cooling (DLC), networking, power infrastructure, and deployment services to support the next generation of AI factories.

SMCI also plans to achieve capacity for 6,000 racks per month and 3,000 DLC racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026. Despite these plans, quarterly capital expenditure remained relatively modest at $80 million in the fiscal third quarter, suggesting that working capital, rather than fixed assets, is the company’s primary cash requirement.

However, the company’s rapid expansion has also created significant working capital and balance sheet strain. Inventory surged to $11.1 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter from $10.6 billion in the previous quarter and $4.68 billion at fiscal 2025-end as SMCI aggressively built inventory to support AI rack demand and mitigate supply-chain constraints.

SMCI’s days inventory outstanding increased sharply to 106 days from 63 days sequentially. SMCI also reported a substantial negative operating cash flow of $6.6 billion during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and negative free cash flow of $6.7 billion due to elevated inventory levels, reductions in accounts payable and growing receivables balances.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is growing rapidly, with big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL already competing with SMCI in this space for greater market share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers liquid-cooled HPC and AI servers through its HPE Cray and Apollo systems.

Dell Technologies offers liquid cooling architectures through its Apex and PowerEdge platforms. DELL has designed its AI server solutions to be custom and modular by adding both air and liquid cooling features with 24-hour rack deployment turnaround and end-to-end deployment services. These key differentiators make its server easy to deploy, hence encouraging smoother adoption.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have gained 5.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 194.4%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.37X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 3.5X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.27% and 22.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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