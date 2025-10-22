Can the SharkNinja Rally Continue? Analysts Think So

If you’re looking for a discretionary consumer play into late 2025 and beyond, SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) deserves a closer look.

With macro conditions improving, including consumer spending, interest‑rate cuts, and housing‑related appliance demand, the company may be positioned for sustained upside, provided execution aligns.

Goldman Sachs recently explained its bullish stance on the retail sector, and the investment bank's rationale backs up SharkNinja’s potentially promising setup. Lower inflation expectations and anticipated Federal Reserve (the Fed) rate cuts typically boost consumer confidence and spending.

U.S. retail sales rose by an average of 0.6 % monthly over the past quarter—a sign that consumer resilience is returning. A resilient consumer is beneficial for a company like SharkNinja, which caters to homeowners and appliance buyers.

Housing & Remodeling Exposure: A Double‑Edged Sword

SharkNinja's demographics include new and existing homeowners, meaning this home appliance company is significantly exposed to the real estate cycle. That has been a challenge lately, presenting a tremendous risk-to-reward ratio for buyers.

On one hand, building permits in the U.S. have been at their lowest since 2020, which indicates a decline in new‑home demand and related appliance spend. This could be why SharkNinja stock is trading at 73% of its 52-week high.

But if mortgage rates decline—a likely consequence of Fed rate cuts—and permit numbers recover, furnishing of new homes could provide a meaningful boost. For SharkNinja, that could translate into higher volumes over the next several quarters.

Technical Sentiment Confirms the Bullish Setup

SharkNinja stock recently rallied 5.3% in just one week, and that momentum may not be a fluke. Markets appear to be sending a potentially bullish signal, particularly as short interest fell by 4.9% over the past month.

Why are short sellers backing off now? It likely comes down to diminishing downside potential. At these discounted levels, with the sector set for recovery and SharkNinja already outperforming expectations, the risk-to-reward profile has shifted decisively in favor of the bulls. And this isn't just speculation; the company’s most recent earnings results suggest the comeback is already underway.

Earnings Beat Reinforces Investor Confidence

In its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings report, SharkNinja delivered an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97, markedly above the MarketBeat forecast of $0.78. This 24% beat shows that the company can outperform even before the real effects of rate cuts and a broader retail sector rebound are felt throughout the economy.

Looking ahead, analysts are increasingly optimistic.

The consensus EPS estimate for Q3 2025 is $1.42, a jump of more than 46% from the most recent quarter.

In tandem, Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $127, calling for a 36% upside from current levels. The market appears to be recognizing the earnings potential, but it may not be pricing it in fully yet.

A willingness to overpay for a particular stock is more often than not justified by bullish growth expectations, which command a premium valuation. SharkNinja currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.5x, a modest premium to the retail sector average of 18.9x.

This discrepancy implies that the market expects growth but isn’t fully pricing in the upside yet.

Even with this premium, today’s valuation for SharkNinja is still well below its long-term average P/E of 22x, driving the potential profit even higher for investors as EPS expansion on top of rising multiples can deliver on this continuation rally.

That gives investors a dual benefit: earnings expansion plus the possibility of multiple expansion. Together, these drivers could fuel a sustained rally into 2026.

Why the Comeback for SharkNinja Just Might Stick

SharkNinja is emerging from a period of unjustified weakness, punished more by its association with other discretionary names than by company-specific issues—a typical case of mispricing the company’s valuation.

With earnings momentum accelerating, investor sentiment turning, and macro forces shifting in its favor, the company offers a compelling setup for medium- to long-term investors.

For those looking to ride a retail rebound with embedded growth potential, SharkNinja stock looks like a comeback story that’s just getting started.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.