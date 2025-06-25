Can SFIX's Personalization Drive Continued Average Order Value Growth?

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX has demonstrated sustained Average Order Value (AOV) growth, reflecting strong client engagement and the success of its strategic transformation. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, AOV increased 10% year over year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.



This rise is primarily driven by the introduction of larger Fixes, allowing clients to receive up to eight items instead of the traditional five. The adoption of these larger Fixes has more than doubled from the first quarter, highlighting strong client demand for more flexible and comprehensive wardrobe solutions.



This increased flexibility has enabled clients to refresh their wardrobes in line with seasonal trends and life events while offering a more personalized experience. Stitch Fix has extended this offering to first-time clients, helping the company better understand new customers’ preferences from the start, which improves long-term engagement and satisfaction. The launch of themed Fixes, curated for specific occasions like summer vacations or workwear updates, has strengthened the appeal of the service.



A key driver of AOV growth also comes from enhancements in product assortment. The company has expanded its selection to include more on-trend styles and adjacent categories such as footwear, accessories and jewelry.



This broader offering has fueled higher AOV and contributed to growth in both Fix and Freestyle channels. Notably, athleisure sales jumped more than 30% year over year, sneakers rose 35%, and demand grew for categories like women’s wide-leg denim and men’s fleece and knit tops.

SFIX Freestyle-Fix Integration Boosts Engagement

In addition to product variety, Stitch Fix introduced an innovative feature that allows clients to start a Fix based on an item they discover on the Freestyle platform. This creates a seamless connection between Freestyle’s browsing experience and the personalized styling of Fix, encouraging clients to add more items while still benefiting from stylist expertise.



These initiatives translated into a revenue per active client of $542, up 3.2% from the prior year. The company’s leadership emphasized that this sustained AOV growth is not accidental but the result of intentional investments in pricing optimization, inventory management and merchandise expansion during the earlier phases of its business transformation.



The company acknowledges that the strength seen in fiscal 2025 will create tougher year-over-year comparisons in fiscal 2026. However, leadership remains confident that continued focus on client engagement, product innovations and enhanced personalization will help maintain AOV growth. Stitch Fix views this sustained improvement in AOV as clear evidence that its evolving business model and client-centric strategies are resonating well, positioning the company for continued momentum and long-term market share gains.

Stitch Fix’s Valuation Picture

SFIX is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.39X, which positions it at a discount compared with the industry’s average of 1.69X. The stock is also trading below its median P/S level of 0.41X observed over the past year. Also, SFIX is priced lower than the sector’s average of 1.61X. It has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SFIX’s Stock Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 6.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

