Can Serve Robotics' Expanding Autonomy Platform Boost Efficiency?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is advancing its vision of enhancing operational efficiency through its autonomous delivery platform. The company’s expanding fleet and technology-driven approach reflect a clear focus on reducing costs and improving reliability. Its AI-based learning system and growing data network serve as the foundation for smarter and more efficient delivery operations. As the fleet scales across key U.S. markets, the company aims to build a nationwide network that enhances route density, improves utilization and drives greater cost efficiency over time.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company showed tangible progress in its autonomy capabilities, with robot intervention rates declining 25% sequentially. The improvement reflects stronger navigation performance and reduced manual support, resulting in lower variable costs per delivery. Research and development expenses were primarily directed toward autonomy software and next-generation platform development, helping enhance decision-making, durability and efficiency. The company reported consistent improvement in utilization and autonomy performance, signaling progress toward stronger operating leverage.



Serve Robotics’ autonomy system operates as a self-learning cycle, where every delivery generates data that refines its AI models and strengthens navigation accuracy. As operations expand nationwide, this system benefits from larger datasets, supporting economies of scale and more efficient resource deployment. With continued focus on AI-driven optimization and broader market reach, Serve Robotics aims to achieve durable efficiency gains and establish a long-term advantage in the autonomous delivery space.

Facing the Competition: How SERV Stacks Up Against UBER and DASH

Serve Robotics continues to expand its footprint in autonomous last-mile delivery, entering a space increasingly shaped by larger players such as Uber Technologies UBER and DoorDash DASH. Both companies have been investing heavily in automation and last-mile logistics, testing robotic delivery in select markets and partnering with startups to accelerate deployment.



Uber, through its Uber Eats segment, has piloted sidewalk delivery robots in collaboration with Cartken and Motional, aiming to reduce delivery costs and improve efficiency. DoorDash is also expanding the robotic delivery trials, leveraging its scale and strong merchant network to maintain a competitive edge. Serve Robotics may be more nimble, but Uber’s global delivery reach and DoorDash’s established infrastructure create meaningful competitive pressure.



As SERV scales its autonomous fleet and expands operations, the key question is whether it can compete on speed, reliability and market coverage against these larger platforms. The dominance of Uber and DoorDash could test Serve Robotics’ ability to capture sustained market share in urban delivery, even as it continues to strengthen the autonomy platform and cost efficiency at scale.

SERV Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company have surged 87% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, as you can see below.

SERV’s Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SERV trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 32.35, significantly higher than the industry’s average, as shown below.

SERV Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of SERV Stock

SERV’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged at a loss of $1.30 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2025 is wider than a loss of 67 cents per share reported a year ago.

SERV’s Earnings Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

