Can Seagate Sustain Double-Digit Revenue Growth Amid Competition?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX reported record financial performance for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, supported by strong demand in data center markets and continued progress in its technology roadmap. In the second quarter, the company’s revenues reached $2.83 billion, reflecting a 7% sequential increase and 22% year-over-year growth.

Seagate shipped 190 exabytes during the December quarter, up 26% year over year, while keeping overall unit capacity relatively flat. The data center segment accounted for 87% of shipment volume, with 165 exabytes shipped to this market, up 31% from the prior-year period. Data center revenues totaled $2.2 billion in the second quarter, which accounted for 79% of total revenues, representing a 5% sequential increase and 28% year-over-year growth. The uptick is driven by continued strong demand from global cloud customers and sequential improvement across enterprise and OEM markets.

Demand continues to remain strong, primarily supported by cloud customers, with nearline capacity fully allocated through calendar 2026 and visibility extending into 2027 and 2028 under long-term agreements. Growth is fueled by higher areal density rather than unit sales, as average nearline capacity climbed 22% year over year to nearly 23TB, keeping revenue per terabyte steady.

Apart from these, the company sees Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) as a key enabler for AI and ML-driven demand for cost-efficient mass-capacity storage. Its Mozaic 3 HAMR drives are now qualified with all major U.S. cloud providers, with global qualification expected by first-half 2026, while next-gen Mozaic 4 is set to ramp soon. Quarterly HAMR shipments have topped 1.5 million units and continue to grow, supporting a long-term roadmap toward 10TB-per-disk areal density.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $2.9 billion (+/- $100 million). At the midpoint, this indicates a 34% year-over-year improvement. At the midpoint of revenue guidance, non-GAAP operating margin is projected to increase to approximately 30%. Seagate expects higher March-quarter free cash flow on strong demand and cost discipline, while continuing its HAMR ramp-up.

However, volatile macroeconomic conditions, high indebtedness and stiff competition from other players in the data storage industry, including HDD and SSD manufacturers, remain a concern. Seagate faces intense competition from Western Digital Corporation WDC and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO.

Western Digital’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by rising AI-led demand and deeper customer commitments through long-term contracts. The company generated $3.02 billion in revenues, up 7% sequentially and 25% year over year. It is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps, and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives.

Western Digital expects continued momentum in the fiscal third quarter, supported by sustained data center demand and further adoption of high-capacity drives. It expects non-GAAP revenues of $3.2 billion (+/- $100 million), up 40% year over year, at the midpoint. The company expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47-48%. At the midpoint, this implies further year-over-year margin expansion.

Silicon Motion’s fourth-quarter 2025 quarterly revenues increased to $278.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $191.2 million. Management noted that in the fourth quarter of 2025, sales of SSD controllers increased 35-40% year over year on strong demand trends. Embedded Multi-Media Card + Universal Flash Storage (eMMC+UFS) sales increased 50-55% while revenues in SSD solutions were up 110-115% year over year. For first-quarter 2026, management estimates non-GAAP revenues in the range of $292-$306 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 46-47%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be in the band of 16-18%.

In the past year, STX's shares have soared 321.1% compared with the Computer Integrated Systems industry's growth of 90.4%.



In terms of forward price/earnings, STX's shares are trading at 26.94X, higher than the industry's 16.65X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX's earnings for fiscal 2026 has moved significantly upward over the past 60 days.



