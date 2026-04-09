Can Scholastic's TV App Scale in a Competitive Streaming Market?

In an era of intense streaming competition, Scholastic Corporation SCHL is steadily expanding its digital reach via the ScholasticTV platform. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported strong viewership growth across its YouTube channels and Scholastic’s TV app. This growth highlights the brand's ability to transition its iconic literary franchises into engaging episodic content that resonates with modern audiences. The Entertainment segment saw a 25% revenue increase to $16 million, driven by higher episodic deliveries and production services.



Scholastic highlighted nearly 100 million minutes watched and more than 5 million views since the launch of the app, with engagement averaging about 30,000 daily views. While these figures suggest initial audience interest, they remain modest relative to the scale required to compete in a crowded streaming ecosystem dominated by global platforms.



A key advantage lies in Scholastic’s deep library of children’s intellectual property. The app already hosts more than 800 episodes and is distributed across major streaming platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android. The company is also leveraging rising digital engagement, including strong YouTube growth, to funnel audiences toward its owned platform.



However, scaling will depend less on availability and more on sustained user acquisition and retention. The streaming market is defined by heavy content investment, algorithm-driven discovery and aggressive competition for screen time. Scholastic’s TV app’s positioning as a trusted destination for family-friendly content could provide differentiation, particularly in a fragmented kids' content landscape.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Scholastic

Scholastic, which operates in the broader educational publishing and media space alongside companies such as Pearson plc PSO and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY, has seen its shares surge 138.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 4.8%. Shares of Pearson and John Wiley & Sons have declined 13.2% and 6.9%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Scholastic's forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.51, lower than the industry’s ratio of 0.77. SCHL carries a Value Score of C. Scholastic is trading at a discount to Pearson (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.68) and John Wiley & Sons (1.16).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scholastic's current fiscal-year sales implies a year-over-year decline of 0.1%, while the consensus EPS estimate calls for growth of 291.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Scholastic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pearson, PLC (PSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.