Can RTX Strengthen Its Momentum Through Growing MRO Partnerships?

Increasing global air travel and the need to maintain large fleet continue to support demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, remains an important player in this field due to its technical expertise and worldwide MRO network. These strengths have helped the company expand its relationships with major airlines and support their long-term maintenance needs.



Like the rest of the aerospace industry, RTX is still dealing with supply-chain challenges and cost pressures that can affect the pace of MRO work. These issues may cause some short-term delays, but the company’s long-term outlook remains stable as airlines focus on improving reliability and reducing operational delays.



Recently, Collins Aerospace took steps to strengthen its MRO presence with two significant agreements. In November 2025, the company expanded its long-term partnership with Emirates for the maintenance of A380 main landing gears. The updated agreement introduces an improved support program to increase overhaul availability. Collins will continue using its UAE and Miami MRO centers and will also train Emirates’ maintenance staff to perform certain tasks at the airline’s Dubai facility.



In the same month, Qatar Airways selected Collins Aerospace’s Ascentia analytics solution for its fleet of 52 Boeing 787 aircraft. Ascentia uses real-time aircraft sensor data and advanced modeling to predict component health, helping airlines reduce unscheduled maintenance and improve on-time performance. These developments show RTX’s continued progress in enhancing its MRO capabilities and supporting reliable operations for global airlines.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other defense companies that are making strides in the MRO market have been discussed below.



TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: In August 2025, TATT secured a $12 million contract to deliver MRO services for the GTCP331-500 APU on Boeing 777 aircraft. Moreover, in May, the company signed an MRO agreement with a leading global cargo carrier, extending its APU repair work on 767 and 757 fleet to cover the airline’s worldwide operations, while also adding support for B737 and A300 platforms.



BAE Systems BAESY: It offers comprehensive support, including spare parts, repairs and cutting-edge systems like engine control, head-up displays and cabin systems, thereby ensuring aircraft remain operational, safe and equipped with the latest technologies.

The Zacks Rundown for RTX

Shares of RTX have gained 46.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 26.21X compared with its industry’s average of 28.16X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



