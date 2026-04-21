Can Rocket Lab's Expanding Backlog Drive Future Revenue Growth?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is increasingly relying on its rising backlog to support future revenue visibility and operational planning. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s backlog rose significantly to $1.85 billion from $1.07 billion a year earlier, highlighting strong order momentum and improving long-term growth visibility.



A major contributor to this increase is continued contract wins across both launch services and space systems. A large portion of the backlog is tied to space systems, indicating growing demand for spacecraft components, design and related services. This shift reflects the company’s broader strategy to build a more balanced and diversified revenue base rather than relying solely on launch activity.



The backlog expansion has also been supported by new program awards and business additions, including contracts secured during the year as well as contributions from recent acquisitions. These factors have strengthened Rocket Lab’s pipeline, enabling better production planning and resource allocation while supporting future revenue conversion over time.



Another important factor is the growing mix of long-term and recurring contracts, which adds stability to the backlog. This improves visibility into future revenue streams and helps the company better align its production schedules with expected demand.



While the backlog offers strong visibility, turning it into revenues depends on execution meeting launch schedules and delivery timelines. Still, its steady rise signals sustained demand and supports Rocket Lab’s long-term revenue growth.

Companies Strengthening Backlog Visibility

As demand grows, space and defense companies are focusing on building strong order pipelines to improve revenue visibility and long-term planning. Companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT are also emphasizing backlog strength.



Northrop Grumman continues to benefit from a large backlog of $95.68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, supported by long-term government space and defense programs.



Lockheed Martin focuses on securing multi-year contracts and reported a backlog of $193.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, helping maintain strong revenue visibility and stability.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests massive year-over-year growth of 62.96% and 116.67%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 53.13X compared with the industry average of 12.5X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RKLB shares have surged 369.9% compared with the industry’s 45.3% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.