Can Roblox's Safety-First Strategy Restore User Momentum?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is navigating a key investor concern as its safety-first platform changes create near-term friction in user growth, communication activity and bookings expectations. Management said DAU growth slowed from the roughly 70% rates seen in the prior two quarters, with user acquisition and engagement affected by the January rollout of global age checks for chat access.

The concern centers on how closely communication is tied to Roblox’s engagement model. Following the age-check rollout, users who had not completed verification lost access to chat, reducing the share of users communicating on the platform. Roblox also limited adult communication with users under 16, further weighing on communication density. Management noted that the impact extended beyond unverified users, as age-checked users also had fewer people available to interact with.

That friction is now reflected in the company’s revised outlook. Roblox stated that reduced communication activity, along with discovery algorithms that had leaned more toward monetization, likely hurt app store ratings and organic sign-ups. The company lowered its full-year guidance to revenue growth of 20-25% and bookings growth of 8-12%. It also expects DAUs to decline sequentially from the first quarter to the second quarter before returning to sequential growth in the third quarter.

Roblox is responding with product changes aimed at rebuilding communication density while keeping a safer platform framework intact. Management said 51% of global DAUs had completed age checks by quarter-end, with a long-term ambition to move that figure above 90%. Planned initiatives include global chat, in-game party chat integration and preset messages to support gameplay coordination. These updates are intended to restore social interaction without reversing the company’s safety objectives.

How Are Roblox’s Competitors Faring?

Unity Software Inc. U is benefiting from a different industry dynamic. Unity Software said 90% of game developers are already using AI in workflows, while newly published Made with Unity games increased 12% sequentially and new Unity sign-ups rose 20% quarter over quarter. Unity Software’s investor focus is therefore more tied to creator-tool adoption and monetization infrastructure, while Roblox is working through a safety-led reset in social engagement.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO remains more franchise-led, with growth supported by owned titles and recurrent consumer spending. Take-Two reported third-quarter net bookings of $1.76 billion and raised its fiscal-year net bookings outlook to $6.65-$6.7 billion, supported by NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto and mobile titles. Compared with Roblox, Take-Two has less direct exposure to platform-level communication friction because its growth is driven more by premium franchises and live-service spending.



For Roblox, the key issue is whether safety enhancements can coexist with stronger organic user acquisition. A return to sequential DAU growth in the third quarter, along with improved communication density, would be important evidence that the safety reset is becoming a long-term platform advantage rather than a sustained drag on bookings.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 28.8% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 2.5%.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RBLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.72, well above the industry average of 2.13.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed in the past 30 days.



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EPS Trend of RBLX Stock

Roblox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.