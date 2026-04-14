Can RKLB's Vertical Integration Strategy Strengthen Its Growth Model?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is increasingly focusing on vertical integration as a way to strengthen its long-term growth model. Instead of relying heavily on external suppliers, the company is bringing more of its manufacturing and production processes in-house. This approach is helping Rocket Lab gain better control over quality, timelines and overall costs, which are critical in the space industry.



A major advantage of this strategy is improved efficiency across operations. By producing key components such as engines, structures and avionics internally, Rocket Lab can streamline its production cycle and reduce dependency on third parties. This not only supports faster turnaround times but also allows the company to respond more effectively to changing mission requirements.



Vertical integration also gives Rocket Lab greater flexibility in managing costs. With tighter control over its supply chain, the company can better manage pricing pressures and maintain consistency in its production processes. This becomes especially important as launch demand grows and competition within the space sector intensifies.



As the space industry continues to expand, companies that can balance cost, speed and reliability are likely to stand out. Rocket Lab’s focus on vertical integration positions it to operate more efficiently while supporting a wider range of missions, reinforcing its role in the evolving space market.

Companies Strengthening In-House Capabilities

As competition rises, space and defense companies are increasingly focusing on internal capabilities to improve efficiency and control operations. Companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT are also following similar approaches.



Northrop Grumman continues to expand its in-house capabilities to support space systems and mission-critical technologies.



Lockheed Martin focuses on strengthening internal production and engineering capabilities to aid advanced space and defense programs.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests massive year-over-year growth of 81.48% and 265%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 23.35X compared with the industry average of 16.83X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RKLB shares have surged 235.2% compared with the industry’s 34.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.