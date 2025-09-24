Can Rigetti's Recent Grants Accelerate Its Quantum Computing Roadmap?

Rigetti Computing RGTI has secured a series of significant grants over the past six months, underscoring both government confidence and the commercial relevance of its quantum roadmap. Most recently, in September 2025, Rigetti, in partnership with QphoX, received a $5.8 million, three-year contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance superconducting quantum networking, a crucial step toward scaling qubits over optical fiber.

In April, the company was awarded a $5.48 million research grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR) to develop its Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing process aimed at reducing qubit defects. That same month, Rigetti was selected to lead a £3.5 million Innovate UK consortium focused on benchmarking and advancing quantum error correction in collaboration with Riverlane and the National Quantum Computing Centre. In addition, a multinational grant involving Rigetti, QphoX and NQCC was announced to demonstrate optical readout of superconducting qubits, further cementing Rigetti’s role in pioneering critical next-generation technologies.

For investors, these grants provide non-dilutive funding while directly targeting quantum’s toughest challenges. The AFRL contract advances quantum interconnects, the AFOSR award focuses on qubit fidelity and the Innovate UK project drives progress in error correction. Collectively, they reduce risk across Rigetti’s roadmap and validate its role in both defence and commercial ecosystems. The takeaway is clear: funded research extends Rigetti’s runway and strengthens its credibility as a long-term quantum contender.

Peers Updates

IonQ IONQ is steadily advancing its trapped-ion quantum technology. In May 2025, the company showcased meaningful progress in hybrid quantum-classical applications, using quantum-enhanced generative adversarial networks and machine learning to improve simulations in materials science and refine large language models. IonQ is also reinforcing its commercialization strategy through acquisitions and partnerships, most notably its agreement to acquire Oxford Ionics, a specialist in ion-trap-on-a-chip technology, which supports its ambition to scale to millions of qubits by 2030.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ is sharpening its focus on delivering quantum-safe encryption at scale, moving from research into practical deployments. Its recent selection to join Oracle’s Defense Ecosystem underscores its growing role in safeguarding sensitive defense and government data. In telecommunications, Arqit secured a three-year deal with a Tier-1 global operator to integrate its NetworkSecure solution across services in 32 countries, thereby broadening its presence in both the enterprise and public sectors. The launch of its SKA Edge Controller, a tactical platform for securing military operations with quantum-resistant keys, further highlights Arqit’s commitment to positioning itself as a security-first quantum provider distinct from hardware-focused competitors.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

RGTI shares gained 10.9% in yesterday’s session following the announcement of its new contract with the AFRL. Year to date, the stock has surged 106.1%, significantly outpacing the industry’s 25.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 18.4, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.