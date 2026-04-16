Can RGTI's 108-Qubit Cepheus Launch Accelerate Quantum Advantage Push?

Rigetti Computing RGTI recently announced the general availability of its 108-qubit quantum system, Cepheus-1-108Q, marking a significant step forward in its scaling roadmap. The system, now accessible via Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services and Amazon Braket, represents the company’s largest modular architecture to date, built using its proprietary chiplet-based design.

By tripling qubit count from its previous 36-qubit system, Rigetti is demonstrating tangible progress in scaling quantum hardware while maintaining performance benchmarks such as 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity and 99.9% single-qubit fidelity. From an investor standpoint, this launch signals growing commercial readiness, especially as enterprise and research demand for higher-qubit systems continues to build.

More importantly, the Cepheus-1-108Q system validates Rigetti’s differentiated chiplet-based approach, which could prove critical in achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing. The company highlighted multiple engineering upgrades, including enhanced qubit design, improved control electronics and advanced fabrication techniques, all aimed at sustaining fidelity as systems scale beyond 100 qubits.

With plans to push two-qubit gate fidelity to 99.5% and a broader goal of achieving quantum advantage within the next three years, Rigetti is positioning itself as a serious contender in the race for scalable quantum systems. Continued integration with platforms like Amazon Braket also strengthens its ecosystem reach, potentially accelerating adoption across industries such as materials science, optimization and simulation.

Peers Updates

IBM IBM recently announced a strategic collaboration with Arm to develop new dual-architecture hardware that helps enterprises run future AI and data-intensive workloads with greater flexibility, reliability and security. The collaboration brings together IBM's enterprise leadership in systems reliability, security and scalability with Arm's capabilities in power-efficient architecture, workload enablement expertise and broad software ecosystem.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is steadily expanding its footprint in applied quantum technologies, strengthening its presence across government, aerospace and commercial markets. The company recently secured a contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits, highlighting its growing capabilities in advanced photonics. Additionally, QUBT won a subcontract linked to NASA Langley Research Center to develop quantum-based techniques for removing solar noise from space-based LiDAR data, reinforcing its role in next-generation aerospace innovation.

RGTI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 13.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 13.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 11.62, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 74.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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