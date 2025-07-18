Can RGTI Advance Toward Scalable Quantum Systems With Chiplet Design?

Rigetti Computing RGTI recently announced that it has reached a major technical milestone by achieving 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity on the modular 36-qubit system. This marks a two-times improvement in error rate compared with its prior best, the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 single-chip system. The new platform, composed of four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together, is a direct outcome of Rigetti’s proprietary modular chip architecture, a design that allows for scalable, interconnected quantum systems.

As the company prepares to launch this system on Aug. 15, the milestone brings Rigetti significantly closer to delivering more than 100 qubit chiplet-based platform by year-end.

Rigetti’s modular approach is not just about increasing qubit counts. It also helps improve system reliability, streamline manufacturing and support real-world performance. The company’s latest 36-qubit system, built from four interconnected 9-qubit chips, shows that high-fidelity quantum operations can be maintained even across chip boundaries. That is a key step toward building larger, more scalable systems. For investors, it signals that Rigetti is not just advancing in the lab but taking meaningful steps toward developing commercial-grade quantum hardware that could appeal to enterprise and government customers alike.

Peers Updates

IonQ, Inc. IONQ is advancing trapped-ion quantum computing on multiple fronts. In June 2025, IonQ announced the $1 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics to integrate ion-trap-on-a-chip technology and accelerate its path toward scalable, fault-tolerant systems. In April, IonQ launched Forte Enterprise, a 36-algorithmic-qubit system now available globally via its cloud and Amazon Braket, designed for high-performance enterprise workloads. It also unveiled a compact, room-temperature XHV ion-trap prototype, aimed at improving scalability and simplifying deployment. These moves strengthen IonQ’s position in building modular quantum systems for enterprise and government customers.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS advanced its annealing-based quantum platform with the May 2025 release of Advantage2, a sixth-gen system featuring more than 4,400 qubits, improved connectivity and energy efficiency. It is available via the cloud and for on-premises use. In June, D-Wave signed an MOU with Yonsei University and Incheon City to deploy Advantage2 in South Korea for academic and industrial applications. While distinct from gate-based systems, D-Wave’s growing commercial adoption and global partnerships highlight its role in solving large-scale optimization problems.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 12.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 14.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 24.02, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

