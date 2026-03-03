Can Ralph Lauren's Store Expansion Boost Brand Value & Sales?

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL store expansion strategy is not merely about adding square footage; it is a strategic lever to elevate brand equity and drive higher-quality sales. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company opened 32 owned and partner stores globally, including locations in key cities, such as London, New Delhi and Chengdu. These openings are part of its “Next Great Chapter: Drive” plan, which prioritizes deepening presence in the top 30 global cities, while building long-term growth platforms in the next 20 cities.



Management emphasized that physical stores are central to its consumer ecosystem. Ralph Lauren stores delivered strong comparable growth, supported by full-price selling and immersive brand activations. By expanding in high-traffic luxury destinations and premium malls, the company reinforces its elevated positioning while attracting younger, full-price customers. This strategy aligns with broader gains in average unit retail (AUR), which surged in the quarter, driven largely by reduced discounting and stronger brand desirability.



Store expansion complements digital momentum. Initiatives, such as the AI-powered “Ask Ralph” assistant and growing digital ecosystems across Asia and North America, enhance omnichannel engagement. Physical stores serve as experiential hubs that amplify marketing campaigns and cultural partnerships, from Olympic sponsorships to fashion shows, strengthening long-term loyalty.



With Asia growing more than 20% and China up more than 30%, targeted store openings in growth markets appear particularly accretive. If Ralph Lauren continues balancing disciplined expansion with brand elevation and controlled promotions, store growth should not only lift revenues but also enhance margins and reinforce its luxury credentials over time.

Is Store Expansion a Key Strategy for Ralph Lauren’s Peers?

As lululemon athletica inc. LULU, Columbia Sportswear COLM, and PVH Corp. PVH pursue global growth, investors are increasingly asking whether disciplined store expansion remains a core driver of brand elevation, market share gains and long-term revenue momentum in today’s evolving retail landscape.



lululemon is leaning into store expansion to strengthen its omni ecosystem and elevate brand storytelling. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, it operated 796 stores, adding 47 net new locations year over year, with square footage up 12%. Management highlighted strong international momentum, particularly in China, and emphasized curated assortments and enhanced visual merchandising. If executed well, strategic openings and store optimizations could boost traffic, deepen guest engagement and reinforce long-term brand value.



Columbia Sportswear is accelerating store expansion to elevate brand visibility and deepen direct-to-consumer engagement. In its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025earnings call management underscored selective openings, remodels and format upgrades aimed at improving productivity and showcasing innovation. By tightening assortment, enhancing in-store storytelling and leveraging omni capabilities, the company aims to drive higher traffic and conversion. If disciplined execution continues, a refined retail footprint could strengthen brand equity and support sustainable sales growth.



PVH Corp is leveraging selective retail expansion to elevate brand desirability and drive DTC growth. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, management highlighted new flagship openings, shop-in-shop upgrades and continued APAC store expansion to strengthen marketplace execution. Flagships in Tokyo and SoHo, alongside elevated in-store concepts, are designed to amplify brand storytelling for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. If coupled with product innovation and digital momentum, disciplined expansion could enhance brand equity and support sustainable sales growth.

