Can QuantumScape's Ceramic Alliances Fast Track Its EV Battery Push?

QuantumScape Corporation QS is strengthening its push toward commercializing solid-state batteries through two important collaborations. One is with Japan’s Murata Manufacturing and another with U.S.-based Corning Incorporated GLW. Both partnerships center on one crucial component of its batteries— the ceramic separator.

The ceramic separator is a defining feature of QuantumScape’s solid-state design. Compared to plastic separators used in today’s lithium-ion batteries, ceramics offer far greater heat resistance and durability, improving both safety and battery life — critical factors for next-generation EVs.

To make these separators at scale, QuantumScape is partnering with companies that have decades of experience in ceramics. With Murata, the company signed a joint development agreement to move from research to large-scale production. Murata brings deep expertise in ceramic material formulation, sheet forming, and firing — all essential for producing thin, high-quality ceramic films. Together, the two firms plan to develop the manufacturing know-how and business model needed to produce these separators in high volumes.

The tie-up with Corning serves a similar goal. Corning’s leadership in glass and ceramics will help refine and scale the production process. Working together, QuantumScape and Corning aim to build the industrial capabilities required to bring solid-state battery manufacturing closer to mass production.

These partnerships show how QuantumScape is building an ecosystem around its technology. By combining its solid-state innovation with the materials and manufacturing strengths of Murata and Corning, QuantumScape is laying the foundation for commercial-scale production.

How Do QuantumScape’s Rivals Stack Up?

Solid Power SLDP is advancing sulfide-based solid-state batteries but takes a different route to commercialization. Solid Power focuses on producing electrolyte materials and licensing its technology to automakers like BMW and Ford. While this lowers capital intensity, Solid Power relies heavily on partners to achieve volume manufacturing success.

SES AI SES is developing lithium-metal batteries that combine high-energy density with AI-driven monitoring systems. SES AI has partnerships with auto biggies like General Motors, Hyundai and Honda, positioning it within global supply chains. Still, SES AI is just gradually advancing toward battery commercialization, with large-scale production yet to be proven.

The Zacks Rundown on QuantumScape

Shares of QS have jumped more than 190% year to date, breezing past the industry’s growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QuantumScape currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QS’ earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SES AI Corporation (SES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.