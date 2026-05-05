Can Quanta's Record $48.5B Backlog Support Another Growth Leg in 2026?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported a record backlog of $48.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, giving the company stronger revenue visibility as it moves through the year. The scale of this backlog reflects broad-based demand across segments, rather than dependence on a few large projects. Management highlighted that backlog growth is being driven by a mix of transmission and distribution (T&D), large load facilities and infrastructure projects, signaling a diversified pipeline that reduces execution risk and cyclicality.

A key support for this backlog is Quanta’s vertical integration strategy and focus on supply chain certainty. The company plans to invest $500 million to $700 million to double transformer manufacturing capacity while expanding its off-site manufacturing, fabrication and logistics footprint to about 6.7 million square feet. These investments are intended to ease supply bottlenecks, particularly in high-voltage transformers, and improve Quanta’s ability to convert backlog into revenues on schedule.

The opportunity could extend well beyond 2026. Large-scale transmission programs, including 765-kV projects, are only beginning to enter backlog, while demand tied to grid modernization, generation buildouts and large-load infrastructure continues to expand. Management believes these trends support a market opportunity that could remain favorable for a decade or more as the North American power grid undergoes a historic expansion.

Taken together, Quanta’s record backlog appears more than just a near-term cushion. It provides the foundation for another growth leg in 2026, especially if data center, transmission and generation projects continue to stack into revenues over the coming quarters.

How Does Quanta Stack Up Against EMCOR and MasTec?

When assessing whether Quanta can sustain another growth leg through 2026 and beyond, comparisons with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and MasTec, Inc. MTZ highlight the company’s differentiated position in the ongoing multiyear infrastructure buildout.

EMCOR is a leading specialty contractor with strong exposure to mechanical, electrical and mission-critical building systems. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with record remaining performance obligations of $15.62 billion, up 32.9% year over year, reflecting robust demand across data centers, network communications and industrial markets. However, EMCOR’s backlog is more closely tied to building construction cycles and facility-related execution. By contrast, Quanta’s $48.5 billion backlog is more directly leveraged to long-duration transmission, grid modernization, large-load interconnection and generation infrastructure, giving it greater exposure to multiyear utility capital deployment.

MasTec is the closest operating peer. The company also posted a record backlog of $20.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and continues to benefit from robust demand across power delivery, clean energy, telecom and data center-related infrastructure. However, Quanta’s backlog remains materially larger at $48.5 billion, reflecting broader scale and deeper embeddedness in utility capital programs. Its vertical supply-chain investments — including transformer manufacturing expansion and a larger off-site fabrication footprint — also provide an additional execution advantage at a time when schedule certainty is becoming increasingly valuable.

PWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PWR stock has surged 71% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.

PWR 6-Month Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, PWR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56X, up from the industry’s 30.87X, as shown below.

PWR Valuation



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Quanta’s earnings estimate for 2026 has increased in the past 30 days. This indicates expected earnings growth of 22% year over year on projected revenue growth of 17.6%.



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PWR’s Zacks Rank

Quanta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.