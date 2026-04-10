Can Quanta's $44B Backlog Sustain Double-Digit Growth Through 2030?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has entered a new phase of long-term visibility, underpinned by a record backlog of approximately $44 billion. Management emphasized that this backlog is broad-based across utility modernization, power generation expansion and large load growth, rather than being reliant on a few large projects, reducing concentration risk and supporting a consistent compounding growth model. The company is positioned at the center of a “multi-decade infrastructure transformation,” with bookings already extending through 2032.

A key driver of this outlook is the data center market, identified as the fastest-growing component of the backlog. Currently accounting for roughly 10% of the business, this segment is expected to deliver sustained, multi-year expansion, fueled by rising power demand from AI and digital infrastructure. To capture this, Quanta has strategically acquired companies like Dynamic Systems and Tri-City Group to enhance its technical capabilities in high-growth technology and semiconductor markets. Management further noted that even under conservative assumptions, the need to effectively “double the size” of the power grid underscores the magnitude and durability of demand.

To support execution, Quanta is de-risking its supply chain through $500-$700 million of planned investment in transformer and breaker manufacturing. This vertical integration enhances execution certainty and supports a shift toward programmatic five to 10-year contracts, improving revenue visibility versus traditional short-cycle bidding. At the same time, the company continues to scale its workforce — adding over 11,100 employees in 2025 and planning further hiring — to address tight labor conditions.

However, backlog alone does not guarantee growth. The key lies in conversion efficiency — how quickly and profitably Quanta can execute on these projects. While achieving double-digit growth through 2030 is plausible, it is not guaranteed. The outcome will depend on execution discipline, capacity management and the company’s ability to convert its massive backlog into consistent, profitable revenues.

Competitive Landscape: AECOM and MasTec

When assessing whether Quanta can sustain double-digit growth through 2030, comparisons with AECOM ACM and MasTec MTZ illustrate Quanta's unique positioning within the multi-decade infrastructure transformation.

AECOM operates as a global leader in infrastructure consulting and engineering, providing a broad front-end perspective on large-scale civil and energy projects. While AECOM benefits from long-term infrastructure trends, it is less directly leveraged to the physical buildout of power and energy systems, which is where Quanta’s strength lies. As a result, AECOM’s growth tends to be steadier, but not as deeply tied to the multi-decade capital deployment cycles driving Quanta’s backlog.

MasTec, on the other hand, is a much closer operational peer, with strong exposure to energy, renewables and utility infrastructure. Like Quanta, MasTec is benefiting from rising demand for electrification and clean energy projects. However, the company’s growth profile has historically been more volatile due to execution challenges, project mix variability and margin pressures in certain segments such as communications. While MasTec offers significant growth potential, its ability to consistently convert that growth into stable margins has been less predictable.

PWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PWR stock has climbed 35.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.

PWR 6-Month Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, PWR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13X, up from the industry’s 26.06X, as shown below.

PWR Valuation



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Quanta’s earnings estimate for 2026 has increased in the past 60 days. This indicates expected earnings growth of 20.4% year over year on projected revenue growth of 16.9%.



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PWR’s Zacks Rank

Quanta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.