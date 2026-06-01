Can Qualcomm's Entry-Level Snapdragon PC Chip Drive Growth?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM has launched the Snapdragon C Platform, a new processor built for affordable laptops. The platform combines reliable performance, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and extended battery life, helping Qualcomm expand its presence in the growing entry-level PC market.



The processor is developed to handle everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video streaming, productivity applications and video calls. By powering entry-level laptops priced from $300 and above, Qualcomm aims to address the growing demand for cost-effective devices that deliver dependable computing experiences and portability.



A key strength of the Snapdragon C Platform is its power-efficient design, which enables all-day battery life in cool and quiet laptops. It also includes an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), bringing advanced computing features to entry-level devices and expanding access to AI technologies.



The new chip has already secured support from leading PC manufacturers, including Acer, HP and Lenovo. The growing adoption of Original Equipment Manufacturers is likely to strengthen Qualcomm's position in the PC market as demand for next-generation computing devices continues to increase.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the PC Market?

Qualcomm faces competition from Apple Inc. AAPL and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Apple is strengthening its PC business with the launch of new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by its M5 chips. These devices offer faster performance, better AI features and longer battery life. Apple is adding more AI features to enhance the user experience and support growth in the AI PC market.



AMD expanded its PC portfolio with Ryzen AI Max+ processors for high-performance laptops and workstations. The company introduced the Ryzen AI Halo platform to support advanced AI applications on PCs. These developments strengthen AMD's position in the growing AI PC market.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have gained 71.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 113%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 23.26 forward earnings, lower than 37.84 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 2.6% to $10.79 over the past 60 days, and those for fiscal 2027 have decreased 5% to $10.79.



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Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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