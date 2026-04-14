Can Qualcomm's Deepen Long-Term Tie-Up With Bosch Drive Its Shares?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is strengthening its presence in the automotive semiconductor industry by extending its long-standing partnership with Bosch. The deal, which earlier focused on digital cockpit solutions, now also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), highlighting Qualcomm’s growing importance in software-defined vehicles.



Under the agreement, Qualcomm will provide its Snapdragon Digital Chassis, including Ride and Ride Flex platforms, to support both cockpit and ADAS functions. These solutions help automakers combine infotainment, driver assistance and vehicle controls into a single system, improving efficiency while reducing hardware complexity and overall cost. Bosch has already delivered more than 10 million vehicle computers powered by Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms worldwide, reflecting strong adoption across multiple vehicle segments.



This joint effort enables Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon System on Chip and the Snapdragon Ride platform to enable real-time sensing, fast decision-making, and reliable safety performance for modern driving systems. These solutions support key features such as lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and automated driving functions while meeting strict automotive safety standards.



Beyond this partnership, Qualcomm has also collaborated with global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers such as Wayve and Hyundai Mobis to advance ADAS, digital cockpit and software-defined vehicle platforms. Through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, Qualcomm is positioning itself strongly in the growing market for intelligent and software-driven vehicles.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Automotive Industry?

Qualcomm faces competition from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI. NVIDIA is growing its automotive business through its DRIVE platform, which is used for ADAS and self-driving cars. It is working with major automakers like Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz to develop advanced autonomous driving features. NVIDIA is also focusing on AI-powered vehicles by linking in-car computing with cloud-based AI and simulation tools.



NXP is focusing on developing new technologies for software-defined vehicles that make cars smarter and simpler to control. It has developed powerful chips, like the S32N7, to support ADAS, vehicle control and AI features in modern cars. NXP is also working with automakers and suppliers to build better systems for connected and self-driving vehicles.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have lost 5.3% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 110.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 11.79 forward earnings, lower than 30.67 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 3.3% to $11.04 over the past 60 days, while those for fiscal 2027 have also decreased 5.2% to $11.22.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.