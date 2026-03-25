Can Qualcomm's Advanced AI Camera for Security & IoT Drive Profits?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is leading a transformation in the evolving physical security industry by moving from traditional cameras to smart, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems. These next-generation cameras not only record videos but also make real-time decisions, support continuous learning and offer fleet-wide scalability.



Chips, software and large-scale device management are the three key parts on which Qualcomm’s AI camera platform is built. Its advanced chips deliver strong performance while using less power, making them suitable for both home and professional cameras. With easy-to-use software tools like a unified Linux/Yocto SDK and Edge Impulse, developers can create AI features once and use them on many devices, saving time and cost. Managing cameras at scale also allows companies to update features regularly and generate ongoing revenues from their products.



The Qualcomm Insight Platform makes cameras smarter by turning video into useful information. AI runs directly on the device, enabling semantic understanding, answering simple queries and keeping data private without sending videos to the cloud. It can also upgrade older cameras using edge AI devices, adding smart features without replacing existing systems.



The company's camera solutions are used in many areas, such as security cameras, body cameras, dash cameras and industrial Internet of Things (IoT). They offer clear images even in low light, support multiple cameras, include AI features and have strong connectivity like Wi-Fi and 5G. Through partnerships with other companies, these solutions are used in fields like law enforcement, healthcare, industrial work and fleet management.



By combining advanced chips, easy-to-use AI tools, and a unified platform, Qualcomm Technologies helps companies use AI cameras across many devices. This enables businesses to build smarter, more efficient camera systems and grow their services at scale in the IoT and security industry.

How Are Competitors Performing?

Qualcomm faces competition from NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and Analog Devices, Inc. ADI. NXP is focusing on edge AI to make devices like machines, robots and smart systems more intelligent, while also building secure IoT solutions that protect data and connectivity. It offers tools like EdgeLock to keep devices safe and prevent hacking. The company has also launched new processors and AI tools to improve edge computing and secure wireless connections in IoT and security applications.



Analog Devices is developing smart sensors and edge AI, allowing devices to process data on their own. It is also working on cybersecurity to protect IoT and industrial systems. The company is upgrading low-power AI chips to keep devices efficient and enhance secure connectivity for device safety. Analog Devices has launched an expanded CodeFusion Studio platform, which helps developers build IoT systems faster while ensuring strong data security and efficiency at the edge.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have lost 18.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 71.1%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 11.4 forward earnings, lower than 27.78 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 7% to $11.16 over the past 60 days, while those for fiscal 2027 have also decreased 7.5% to $11.41.



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Qualcomm stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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