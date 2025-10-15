Can PTON's Precor Integration & B2B Push Drive Its Next Growth Cycle?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is turning to its commercial and hospitality partnerships to power its next phase of growth as the company evolves from a connected fitness brand into a broader wellness platform. Following a year of meaningful margin expansion and free cash flow improvement, management sees Precor and business-to-business partnerships as key vehicles for unlocking new, more stable revenue streams beyond its traditional home-subscriber base.



During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Peloton highlighted growing momentum in the Peloton for Business segment. Partnerships with Hilton and Hyatt have helped the company boost its presence in premium hospitality chains, extending brand visibility among business and leisure travelers. CEO Peter Stern noted that the exposure these partnerships provide creates a powerful conversion funnel, introducing high-value guests to Peloton’s ecosystem and, over time, driving new Connected Fitness and App subscriptions.



The integration of Precor into Peloton’s commercial operations adds another growth lever. With a presence in over 80,000 facilities across 60 countries, Precor gives Peloton a global distribution network and established relationships with gyms, corporate wellness centers and institutions. Management consolidated both brands under a unified commercial business unit, combining Precor’s hardware strength with Peloton’s content, software and human coaching expertise. It is optimistic and anticipates the initiative to capture incremental B2B market share.



Beyond hospitality and gyms, Peloton is expanding its reach through smaller-format retail and institutional partnerships designed to deepen brand accessibility and support customer acquisition. The company is scaling its micro-store pilot, following a successful debut in Nashville and a second opening in Utah, with eight additional locations slated for launch ahead of the key holiday season. These compact outlets are strategically positioned to test market demand and drive hardware conversion at a lower fixed cost than traditional showrooms.



Peloton is also extending its ecosystem through targeted pricing programs aimed at broadening its demographic base. Special equipment discounts for military personnel, healthcare workers, first responders and educators have already delivered a “meaningful impact” on first-party retail sales, while a student pricing program for Peloton App subscriptions is helping attract younger cohorts.



By broadening access at the entry level, Peloton is effectively creating a low-cost acquisition funnel that channels new users into its premium digital subscriptions, supporting recurring revenue growth and higher customer value.

PTON’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Peloton shares have gained 19.7% in the past three months against the industry’s fall of 8%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT have declined 13.5%, while Brunswick Corporation BC and Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF have gained 7.7% and 4.9%, respectively.

PTON Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PTON stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.27, well below the industry average of 2.12. Then again, other industry players, such as Planet Fitness, Brunswick and Acushnet Holdings have P/S ratios of 5.65, 0.77 and 1.87, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Peloton’s 2025 earnings per share has increased in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report solid earnings, with projections indicating a 126.7% surge year over year in 2025. Conversely, industry players like Planet Fitness and Acushnet Holdings are likely to witness growth of 13.1% and 2%, respectively, year over year, while Brunswick is likely to witness a decline of 29.1% year over year in 2025 earnings.



PTON currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

