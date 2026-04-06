Can Procter & Gamble's Supply Chain Overhaul Withstand Volatility?

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG supply-chain overhaul remains a key pillar of its growth strategy. The company is focused on building a resilient and sustainable end-to-end supply chain, leveraging advanced analytics with AI-driven planning for demand forecasting and accelerating digitalization to enable real-time visibility across operations.



PG’s Supply Chain 3.0 underscores its next-generation supply-chain model, integrating automation, advanced data analytics, digital tools and organizational redesign to boost productivity and cut costs across planning, manufacturing and logistics. This initiative looks to enhance margins, with a structural transformation in how the company responds to demand and drives innovation across its operations, per consumers’ evolving preferences.



This strategy emphasizes supply-chain modernization, retailer collaboration and digital tools to optimize routing, sourcing and fill rates. PG is also streamlining overhead and improving marketing effectiveness, reinforcing disciplined execution. Procter & Gamble focuses on productivity and cost-saving measures to drive margin resilience and operational excellence. The disciplined execution of productivity programs reflects PG’s operational excellence and commitment to continuous improvement, especially in areas such as digital transformation and automation.



By leveraging scale, digitization and end-to-end process improvements, PG is streamlining operations while protecting product superiority and consumer value. The company is doubling down on productivity, which is helping offset cost pressures such as tariffs, inflation and reinvestments. These productivity gains are being reinvested into innovation, brand building and market execution, reinforcing the company’s competitive position.



Overall, the supply-chain overhaul is well-positioned to handle volatility and enhance its long-term resilience. However, this is not completely immune to external pressures. PG’s integrated approach, innovation, market expansion and productivity enable it to adapt quickly to evolving consumer trends while preserving competitiveness.

PG’s Competition

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is focused on making its operations more connected, efficient and resilient by leveraging digital tools, data analytics, automation and enhanced supplier engagement. CL’s productivity program is also becoming a key driver of the margin strategy, as it navigates cost inflation and uneven category growth. Hence, Colgate has built flexibility into its business model and sourcing strategies, leveraging productivity initiatives to optimize supply chains, enhance digital capabilities and support growth investments.



The Clorox Company CLX has introduced a streamlined operating model created to simplify how it works, reduce costs and make the organization faster and more focused. CLX is shifting away from a more fragmented structure toward a leaner organization where responsibilities are better defined and processes are standardized. Hence, flexibility in sourcing and business models helps navigate cost inflation, supporting Clorox’s long-term strategic priorities.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have gained 3.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.4% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PG is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82X compared with the industry’s average of 17.25X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 4.6%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.