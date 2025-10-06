Can Predictive Intelligence Future-Proof Mastercard's Business Model?

In a world that’s rapidly embracing digital change, Mastercard Incorporated MA is stepping up its game, transforming from a traditional card network into a powerhouse of predictive intelligence. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge analytics, the company is transforming the vast amounts of transaction data flowing through its global network into valuable insights.

MA is increasingly using AI to analyze transaction data, detect anomalies and predict consumer trends even before they emerge. Its AI systems now process millions of data points every day to spot fraud, boost personalization and enhance smarter decision-making for both merchants and financial institutions. This shift represents a significant move towards an era of intelligent payments.

Beyond just fraud detection, MA is weaving its predictive models into areas like risk management, credit evaluations and digital identity systems. These innovations are designed to make global commerce quicker, safer and more adaptable. MA’s AI-driven tools like Decision Intelligence and Cyber Secure reflect how the company is harnessing machine learning to provide real-time insights and safeguard its network.

The company’s emphasis on predictive intelligence — utilizing AI to anticipate consumer behavior, identifying fraud in real time and improving credit risk modelling — reflects its commitment to future-proofing its business beyond just plastic cards. If MA can efficiently tap into predictive intelligence while maintaining consumer trust, it could become an essential partner for financial insights.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors adopting AI to improve operations include Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Visa is leveraging predictive AI to enhance fraud detection, streamline transaction approvals and provide tailored financial solutions. It aims to boost security, customer experience and revenue growth in the digital payments era. Visa also enhanced its Visa Account Attack Intelligence (VAAI) offering with the VAAI Score, a tool that harnesses generative AI to pinpoint and evaluate enumeration attacks.

PayPal is increasingly leveraging AI to improve various aspects of its platform. By analyzing real-time data patterns, the platform strengthens security, improves efficiency and delivers more personalized services for businesses and consumers.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the year-to-date period, MA’s shares have gained 10.2% against the industry’s fall of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6, above the industry average of 20.2. MA carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2025 earnings implies 11.8% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

