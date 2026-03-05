Can Post Holdings Sustain Growth on Foodservice Strength?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST started the fiscal 2026 with strong performance in the first quarter. The company delivered net sales of $2,174.6 million in the fiscal first quarter, which rose 10.1% year over year. The year-over-year increase included $224.6 million of net sales from acquisitions. Excluding acquisition contributions, the company’s Foodservice and Weetabix volume growth was largely offset by declines in Post Consumer Brands.

Foodservice performance benefited from volume recovery in eggs, including higher value-added products, aided by easier year-over-year comparisons following avian influenza disruptions last year and the completion of customer inventory reloading during the quarter. Egg volumes rose 6.7% year over year, supported by favorable comparisons and inventory rebuilding.

Although breakfast traffic was flat, strong execution on value offerings led to 10.8% growth in higher value-added products, even amid elevated labor costs. At itsearnings call management stated that some transitory fiscal first-quarter benefits should taper as the company moves into the fiscal second quarter. For the rest of the year, the company expects results to track closer to the business’s historical 3-4% growth pattern, aided by mix.

In Post Consumer Brands, Cereal category consumption volumes declined 2.5% during the quarter, aligning more closely with the category’s long-term trend. The company views this as a positive indicator that cereal continues to maintain its relevance, particularly as a budget-friendly breakfast option for consumers. The Weetabix segment also delivered a solid performance, with net sales increasing 4.1%, excluding favorable currency impacts, with volumes rising 2.4%. Results benefited from lapping last year’s ERP-driven promotion blackout, with promotions returning in the current year. The segment experienced improved momentum, particularly in its flagship yellow box product.

Overall, POST’s fiscal first-quarter performance highlighted the benefits of its diversified portfolio, with Foodservice and Weetabix providing momentum while Post Consumer Brands faced a more challenging demand backdrop. Management said Foodservice has a steady earnings foundation, with room to grow through mix and customer conversion.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.7% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 6.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, POST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, lower than the industry’s average of 15.64.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 0.1% and 17.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

