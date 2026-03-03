Can Portillo's Make a Comeback?

Key Points

Same-restaurant sales are in decline.

Expansion plans have pulled back in 2026.

A new CEO has yet to make an imprint on the company.

10 stocks we like better than Portillo's ›

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has struggled with over-expansion over the past few years and now a pullback in consumer spending is making the company's problems even worse. Same-restaurant comparable sales are down and expansion plans have been put on the back burner. The restaurant industry is tough, but Portillo's has made matters worse for itself by diluting the brand. Can a new CEO save the day or is this a comeback that's doomed to fail? I dig into the numbers below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Portillo's right now?

Before you buy stock in Portillo's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Portillo's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Portillo's. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.