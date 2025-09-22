Can Portfolio Rationalization Work Wonders for COMM Stock?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has inked a definitive agreement with Amphenol Corporation APH to divest its Connectivity and Cable Solutions Segment. The divestiture will significantly improve liquidity, optimize the portfolio and drive innovation in the ANS (Access Network Solutions) and RUCKUS segments. In January 2025, it divested the Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) segment and the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) business units, and in January 2024, it sold the Home Networks business.



The portfolio rationalization aligned with CommScope's strategy to expand its technological capabilities and customer base, especially in the domain of cloud-native network solutions. Moreover, COMM is actively pruning its non-core businesses while focusing on inorganic growth to boost its portfolio strength and remain at the forefront of technological innovation by developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence.



The company has further strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Casa Systems' Cable Business assets. The acquisition enhanced CommScope’s market-leading position in the ANS segment. It bolstered its virtual CMTS (Cable Modem Termination Systems) and PON (Passive Optical Network) product offerings, bringing significant synergies to the company’s operations. The company is focused on enhancing transparency in its processes, reducing manufacturing costs, optimizing the overhead cost structure and improving working capital for enhanced profitability and cash flow. Management is also taking the initiative to optimize COMM’s portfolio offerings in accordance with shifting market dynamics.

Some Tech Firms Deploying Portfolio Restructuring

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. AD is a leading provider of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With more than 4,400 cell towers in diverse locations across the country, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies. It was previously known as United States Cellular Corporation. It changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. in August 2025 after the divestment of its wireless businesses to T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS. The company holds certain wireless spectrum licenses that were not part of the sale. The divestiture has enabled Array to improve its liquidity and reduce its debt burden, with an option to opportunistically monetize the retained 70% of total spectrum assets.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has realigned its operating segments and combined the erstwhile Network Enablement and Service Enablement segments into a single reportable segment, Network and Service Enablement. The portfolio restructuring was mainly because the Service Enablement revenues as a percent of total revenues were comparatively lower than other segments, making it a prudent decision to combine it with Service Enablement to better reflect the company’s operations. Viavi is also set to acquire the high-speed Ethernet and network security business of Spirent Communications from Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS. The buyout will significantly boost Viavi’s commercial prospects in the fast-growing security, Ethernet, data center, AI and digital infrastructure end markets.

COMM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

CommScope’s shares have gained 159.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 88.9%.



Going by the price/sales ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 0.63 forward sales, lower than 0.94 for the industry.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 43.3% to $1.29 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have moved up 36.1% to $1.62.



CommScope currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

