Can Polygon (MATIC) Reach $3?

In a world of perfect blockchain-based fintech and Web3 applications, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wouldn't need any help. The leading smart-contracts platform would be able to handle millions or even billions of transactions every day without skipping a beat. But in the real world, Ethereum runs a bit slow even after the switch to a faster proof-of-stake platform in the summer of 2022. It needs some help to address the full volume of smart-contract processes over the next few years.

That's where Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) comes in. Its separate layer of transaction-crunching blockchain systems serves to accelerate Ethereum while maintaining full compatibility with the original network.

Polygon is not the only way to accelerate Ethereum apps and services, but it is by far the most popular one with a niche-leading transaction volume and a market cap of $4.8 billion. The second-largest Ethereum booster is Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB), a minnow with a total market value just below $1 billion.

The Polygon token's value peaked at $2.85 in December of 2021. The current price of $0.51 per blockchain token represents an 82% retreat from that short-lived top. Is Polygon poised to retake those lofty record prices any time soon, or will the $3 price target require catalysts we haven't seen yet?

Let's find out.

Polygon's project proliferation

Polygon's value relies on developers using this system to power their Ethereum-compatible projects. As such, a rising number of Polygon projects indicates growing long-term value for the token.

And I see a positive trend here. The Alchemy blockchain app development platform currently lists 892 Polygon apps and tools, up from 489 projects in February 2023. These project counts are lower than Ethereum's, but Polygon's activity is growing roughly twice as fast.

Pessimistic Polygon prices

However, Polygon's price has dropped 41% lower in 52 weeks, while Ethereum climbed 19% higher over the same period. In other words, investors seem skeptical about Polygon's future prospects even though the underlying Ethereum ecosystem is doing OK.

And don't forget about the vibrant activity Polygon's developer community is experiencing. That's still not enough to drive the token price higher.

Potential progress prospects

I see two possible explanations for Polygon's swooning price chart in this era of mostly positive value-driving trends.

Polygon's bears may have sussed out a fundamental change in the Ethereum development ecosystem, rebalancing the component values with a heavier weight for the original Ethereum name. In this case, the current price trends make sense, and the story won't change until Polygon (and other alternatives to plain Ethereum tokens) can turn that irksome tide again.

Or, most of Polygon's projects are still in early development and have not yet impressed investors with their sustainable potential. If so, Polygon should gain plenty of value as those apps and services enter the app stores of the world.

Both possibilities are plausible, but the second one seems closer to the truth.

Mainstream media has been eerily quiet about cryptocurrencies since last year's plethora of scandals and meltdowns. Polygon's surging project interest could have been big news in a year with more positive crypto attitudes, such as 2017 or 2020. I'm not saying that the pendulum of widespread crypto interest swings in a predictable pattern, but leading names such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum have several potentially market-moving catalysts coming in.

Frankly, I'll be shocked if the current crypto winter doesn't thaw next year, with bullish effects for the market as a whole and leading solutions such as Polygon in particular. Crypto prices are impossible to predict with rock-solid accuracy, but I think Polygon stands a reasonable chance of reaching $3 per token in a year or two.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

