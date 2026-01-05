Can Platformization Continue Fueling PANW's NGS ARR Growth?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is seeing steady growth in its next-generation security (NGS) business, where the company’s platformization strategy plays a key role. The platformization strategy involves getting customers to adopt multiple Palo Alto Networks’ products spanning across network, cloud, and security operations, enabling customers to adopt its full security platform.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, PANW’s NGS annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 29% year over year to $5.85 billion, where platformization was a key driver. This growth came mainly from software firewalls, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Cortex Extended Security Intelligence and Automation Management (XSIAM), which continued to see more customer use. More customers are choosing to use multiple Palo Alto Networks products together instead of using many different vendors.



In the first quarter, the company added about 60 net new platform customers. The number of customers with more than $5 million in NGS ARR rose to nearly 170, and those with over $10 million increased to 50. Both groups grew about 50% compared with last year. This shows deeper use of the platform by larger customers.



Large deals also supported growth. A U.S. telecom company signed an $85 million XSIAM deal, the largest ever XSIAM deal. Another deal includes a U.S. federal agency that signed a $33 million SASE deal after replacing older tools with the platform. These examples show that customers want fewer tools and simpler security operations, which bodes well for PANW’s prospects.



The company is also expanding its platform through pending acquisitions of CybreArk Software and Chronosphere. CyberArk will boost identity security, while Chronosphere will enhance the observability portfolio. Management believes both areas will become more important as AI usage increases.



Current results show stable demand and growing platform use, but continued execution will be needed to maintain this growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth of around 14.1% and 13.3%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.



CrowdStrike armed Falcon Next-Generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) with features like fast search, AI integration, a cloud-native offering with scalability of up to one petabyte of data ingestion per day. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Next-Generation SIEM posted record net new ARR, showing that more customers are choosing it over older SIEM tools that are costly and slow.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have lost 15.6% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 14%.

From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 11.24X compared with the industry’s average of 12.17X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 12%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised upward by 5 cents over the past 60 days, while the estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised downward by a penny over the past 30 days.



Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

