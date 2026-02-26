Can Percipio Define SKIL's Success in Capturing Market Share?

Skillsoft Corp.’s SKIL Percipio has turned out to be a vital component in its engine, allowing it to pivot to an AI-first skill-management organization from a traditional content provider. This strategic shift is essential in sculpting SKIL’s market positioning.

The company has recently announced the availability of its next-gen Skillsoft Percipio platform. This announcement highlights the rising need among enterprises for a stronger connection between learning, skills development and business performance. The CEO remarked that there has been a shift from accessibility to learning to workforce readiness. To answer this need of the hour, SKIL is integrating skill intelligence, mapping and measurement under a single umbrella, and positioning Percipio as a vital business tool that enhances employee learning.

Percipio’s repositioning is governed by CAISY, LX Design Studio and agentic AI capabilities. Skillsoft leverages CAISY and LX Design Studio to generate bespoke content faster than traditional means. SKIL is also utilizing agentic AI to ensure ease in managing both human employees and AI agents proficiently.

Metrics, including AI learner bases that surged 74% year over year, with AI learning hours climbing 158%, are evidence of Percipio being the company’s primary growth lever. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, dollar retention rates for the talent development solutions segment remained at 99%, highlighting Percipio as the primary driver of recurring revenues retained from existing customers.

Percipio serves as the exit clause for SKIL to shy away from the commoditized content market and enter the skills intelligence domain. The strategic split from the global knowledge segment, the company is displaying optimism about Percipio's ability to drive measurable business outcomes.

SKIL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Skillsoft has plummeted 84.7% in a year, underperforming the industry’s 7% growth. SKIL’s industry peers, Enpro Inc. NPO and Coherent Corp. COHR have grown 37.5% and a whopping 241.7%, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SKIL trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86X. It trades cheaper than Enpro’s 29.36X, Coherent’s 40.78X and the industry’s 21.95X.

P/E F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft has a Value Score of A. Enpro and Coherent carry a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS for 2026 and 2027 is set at $4.17 and $4.64, respectively, flat over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SKIL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.