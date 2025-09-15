Can PepsiCo's Diverse Portfolio Outperform in a Soft Market?

With a broad presence spanning beverages, snacks and “permissible” offerings, PepsiCo Inc. PEP remains well-positioned to meet evolving consumer preferences, even as inflationary pressures and shifting consumption habits weigh on the staples sector. The company’s performance in second-quarter 2025 highlighted the strength of its diversified portfolio, which continues to serve as a buffer against a challenging consumer environment. Revenues of $22.73 billion and earnings of $2.12 per share surpassed estimates, reflecting resilience despite softer category trends.



A central growth catalyst lies in PepsiCo’s ongoing portfolio transformation, with expanding investments in healthier snacks, no-sugar beverages, functional hydration and protein-based innovations. Its “permissible” snack segment has already scaled into a $2 billion business, while international markets such as India and Latin America continue to post robust double-digit gains.



This geographic and category breadth enables PepsiCo to counterbalance softness in North American potato chips with strong momentum in products like Gatorade, Propel and SunChips. The company’s focus on affordability, portion control and innovation further reinforces its appeal to increasingly value-conscious consumers.



PepsiCo’s strategy of balancing productivity savings with reinvestment in innovation, technology and away-from-home channels should sustain its competitive edge. Management has emphasized sequential top-line improvement in North America and sustained international momentum as key targets. While the market backdrop may remain soft, the company’s scale, strong brand portfolio and diversified product mix provide multiple levers for growth, positioning to outperform peers in the coming quarters.

Diverse Portfolios, Different Paths: PEP vs. KO & KDP

The Coca-Cola Company KO and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP also demonstrate resilience and growth potential through diversified portfolios and strategic innovation tailored to evolving consumer needs.



Coca-Cola continues to show resilience through the strength of its diverse portfolio, with solid momentum in brands such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, fairlife, BODYARMOR and Sprite. Its “all-weather” strategy emphasizes a balance between affordability and premium innovation, highlighted by refillable packaging in emerging markets and mini cans in developed economies. By tailoring marketing, packaging and pricing to local consumer needs, Coca-Cola remains well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and protect market share, even amid a softer demand environment.



Keurig’s strength lies in its balanced portfolio spanning carbonated soft drinks, coffee systems and packaged beverages, which provides resilience when consumer demand shifts. The company leverages household penetration of Keurig brewers and partnerships with leading beverage brands to diversify revenue streams. Its focus on affordability, innovation in functional beverages and expansion in ready-to-drink coffee supports steady growth potential. This mix of categories and channels helps KDP remain competitive and better insulated against market softness compared to less diversified peers.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have gained 9.2% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17X, slightly below the industry’s average of 17.42X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 1.6%, whereas its 2026 earnings estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 5.8%. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved northward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PEP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.