Can OZK Sustain Returns With Strong Capital Base in Place?

Bank OZK OZK appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially expand its capital return strategy. The bank has consistently rewarded shareholders through uninterrupted dividend increases over the years, underscoring steady earnings performance and prudent capital allocation.



In January, OZK announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to 46 cents per share, up 2.2% from the prior quarter. The dividend was paid on Jan. 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 13, 2026. This payment continues the bank’s remarkable record of raising its dividend for the 62nd consecutive quarter.



The bank has delivered a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 11.42%, having increased its dividend 20 times over the past five years. Currently, Bank OZK’s payout ratio stands at 29% of earnings, highlighting a solid and sustainable dividend policy.



In addition to dividends, OZK supports shareholder returns through share repurchases. In June 2025, the bank approved a $200 million repurchase program, with an expiration date of July 1, 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $99 million worth of shares remained available under the authorization.



OZK holds a strong balance sheet and solid liquidity profile. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had total debt of $350 million and cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 billion, highlighting a substantial liquidity cushion.



Consistent dividend growth, ongoing share repurchases, and a strong capital and liquidity position will collectively support Bank OZK’s ability to sustain disciplined and efficient capital distribution going forward. This will, thereby, enhance long-term shareholder confidence.

Disciplined Capital Distribution - Other Banks' Approach

KeyCorp KEY maintains a disciplined capital distribution approach, aiming to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.



In 2022, KeyCorp raised its quarterly dividend by 5.1% to 20.5 cents per share and has maintained this level since then. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend twice. The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.2% and a payout ratio of 55%.



Apart from dividends, KeyCorp has been actively executing share repurchases. In March 2025, the company authorized a buyback program of up to $1 billion with no expiration date. Share repurchases began in the fourth quarter of 2025, and as of Dec. 31, 2025, $0.8 billion remained available under the authorization.



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC has been consistent in rewarding shareholders over the past years through enhanced capital distributions. In January, the company announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.70 per share. Over the past five years, PNC has raised its dividend five times, delivering an annualized growth rate of 7.8%.



PNC Financial also has a share repurchase plan in place. As of Dec. 31, 2025, nearly 35 million shares remained available under the authorization. Management expects to repurchase approximately $600 million to $700 million worth of shares in the first quarter of 2026.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.