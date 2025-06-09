Can OXY Stock Continue to Benefit From its Permian Basin Focus?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is among the largest operators in the Permian Basin, a major hub for U.S. oil and gas production. The company has strengthened its footprint in the region with the acquisition of CrownRock L.P. In 2025, the Permian is expected to contribute about 55% of Occidental’s total output. Due to improved drilling efficiency and infrastructure optimization, Occidental has reduced its Permian capital spending by $100 million for the year.



Despite the spending reduction, Occidental plans to invest $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion in the Permian throughout 2025 to upgrade and expand operations. In the first quarter alone, 125 wells were brought online and the company aims to drill 515 to 565 wells by year-end. Occidental controls 1.5 million acres in unconventional areas and 1.4 million acres in conventional zones, underscoring its strong regional presence.



Operational efficiency remains a key focus. The company projects a 15% reduction in drilling time per well and an 11% drop in average well costs in 2025 compared with 2024. These improvements stem from enhanced well designs, consistent scheduling and technology upgrades that streamline development.



Occidental holds a decade’s worth of high-return inventory in the Permian under current economic and technical conditions. Ongoing advances in drilling technology are improving output, reducing environmental impact and enabling access to previously untapped resources. This positions Occidental for long-term value creation from its Permian-focused strategy.

Other Operators in the Permian Basin

The Permian Basin, due to its richness in reserves, draws big oil and gas operators and makes it highly competitive. The operators compete to increase acreage in this region.



EOG Resources EOG and ConocoPhillips COP are among the top producers in the Permian region. Both EOG Resources and ConocoPhillips hold substantial volumes of assets in the Permian region and are going to benefit from high-return, low-carbon and capital-flexible assets.



Strong production volumes from the Permian Basin act as a tailwind for EOG Resources and ConocoPhillips. A substantial volume of cash flow of these companies comes from the Permian.

OXY Stock’s Price Performance

Occidental’s shares have lost 11.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas- Integrated- United States industry’s 8.8% decline.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OXY Stock Trading at a Premium

Occidental Petroleum’s shares are currently trading at a premium compared with the industry. OXY’s current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) is 4.96X compared with the industry average of 4.65X. It indicates that the company is presently marginally overvalued compared with its industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Occidental’s ROE Lower Than the Industry

Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income. The trailing 12-month ROE of OXY is 16.6%, a tad lower than its industry’s 16.89%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OXY’s Zacks Rank

Occidental currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.