Can Onshoring and Manufacturing Projects Fuel EMCOR's Growth?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME continues to strengthen its position in the construction and building services industry, supported by rising opportunities in manufacturing and industrial markets. The company’s participation in onshoring and reshoring initiatives is expanding project visibility, as manufacturers invest in new facilities and capacity upgrades across the United States. Growing involvement in areas such as food processing and renewable energy projects is contributing to a steady flow of work, reflecting EMCOR’s ability to align its capabilities with evolving industry trends.



In the second quarter of 2025, manufacturing and industrial Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) totaled about $1 billion, highlighting solid demand driven by customer onshoring efforts. The company also secured new awards in food processing and renewable energy, further broadening its project mix. With total RPOs reaching a record $11.9 billion, manufacturing-related projects remain a key driver of backlog growth. Additionally, EMCOR’s Mechanical Construction segment delivered higher revenues from industrial facilities, supported by strong execution and efficient project delivery.



Looking ahead, ongoing onshoring and manufacturing expansion are expected to sustain demand for EMCOR’s electrical and mechanical services. The company’s strength in prefabrication, design coordination and disciplined project management positions it well to capture growth opportunities emerging from the continued shift toward U.S.-based manufacturing investment.

Peers Benefiting From Sector Momentum

Rising project activity across key end-markets is supporting steady growth in the construction and building services sector. Companies such as Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL continue to benefit from strong demand for mechanical, electrical and service-driven projects.



Comfort Systems reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, supported by rising demand in mechanical and HVAC services. Backlog climbed to a record level, reflecting customer investment in retrofit and energy-efficient upgrades. Comfort Systems also achieved margin expansion in its mechanical segment, underscoring the profitability of shorter-cycle and recurring service projects.



Sterling Infrastructure delivered 21% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, led by its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Backlog increased 24% to $2 billion, with data centers and manufacturing projects as key contributors. Sterling Infrastructure is also set to expand further with the planned acquisition of CEC Facilities Group, which will add electrical and mechanical services and deepen exposure to higher-margin projects.

EME’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of EMCOR have gained 86.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s growth of 87.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, EME trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65X, up from the industry’s 23.14X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have trended upward in the past 60 days by 4.4% to $25.11 per share and 4.2% to $27, respectively. The estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 indicate 16.7% and 7.5% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EME’s Zacks Rank

EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

