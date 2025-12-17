Can Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Beat The Market?

Key Points

Occidental Petroleum's returns have followed oil prices in recent years.

Its debt reduction strategy has paid off over the longer term.

The oil company has several growth catalysts that could fuel its returns in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum ›

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a leading diversified energy company. It has global oil and gas operations, marketing and midstream operations, a chemicals business, and a lower-carbon energy segment. The company's high-quality operations and management team have made it a top holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Here's a look at whether the oil stock has beaten the market over the past five years and if it could do so in the future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Drilling down into Occidental Petroleum's returns

Here's a look at its returns compared to the S&P 500 over the last five years:

One-year Three-year Five-year Occidental Petroleum -14.3% -34.1% 109.7% Occidental Petroleum (total return with reinvested dividends) -15.6% -26.9% 121.2% S&P 500 12.7% 70.7% 86.9%

As the table below shows, while Occidental's stock and total return have badly trailed the market in more recent years, it has crushed the S&P 500 over the past five years.

Crude oil prices have influenced the company's returns during this period. WTI, the primary U.S. oil benchmark, has fallen 17.5% this year and is down over 22% during the past three years, which correlates with the decline in the company's stock price during that period. Meanwhile, WTI is up almost 25% over the past five years, which has helped fuel its rally during that time frame.

However, oil prices haven't been the only factor influencing Occidental's performance in recent years. Occidental has gotten a boost from Berkshire Hathaway's purchases, which started in early 2022. Additionally, the oil company has benefited from its strategy of paying down debt following its 2019 acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum. That debt reduction has taken the pressure off its balance sheet.

Can Occidental beat the market in the future?

Occidental Petroleum has been narrowing its focus in recent years. It has sold off several non-core assets to repay debt, including the recent agreement to sell its chemicals subsidiary, OxyChem, to Berkshire Hathaway in a $9.7 billion deal. That sale will enable the company to get its debt principal below the $15 billion target it set upon agreeing to buy CrownRock in late 2023.

The CrownRock purchase significantly enhanced the company's upstream oil and gas portfolio, which now boasts over 20 years of low-cost resources. With its balance sheet finally back on a firmer foundation, Occidental can focus on tapping into this resource to grow shareholder value.

The company is also investing in building a lower-carbon energy platform focused on carbon capture and storage. Occidental is in the process of starting up its first direct air capture unit, which could be the first of many such facilities. It's also working to develop several sequestration hubs.

These growth catalysts could give Occidental the fuel to continue delivering market-beating returns in the future.

A market-beating oil stock

Occidental Petroleum's stock has underperformed the market in more recent years due to lower oil prices. However, it has trounced the market over the longer term. While higher oil prices have contributed to its outperformance, the company has also benefited from its strategy to improve its operations and balance sheet, which caught the attention of Warren Buffett's company. With more growth ahead, Occidental could continue to beat the market in the future if oil prices cooperate.

Should you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,695!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,694!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.