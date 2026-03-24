Can Nvidia Stock Reach $300 by 2030?

Key Points

CEO Jensen Huang expects to generate $1 trillion in revenue through 2027 from two chip lines alone.

It's launching new technology to sustain its lead.

Even if growth slows down significantly, there's a pathway for the stock to keep gaining.

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After gaining nearly 1,200% over the past three years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is off to a poor start in 2026, down 7% year to date as of this writing. It's a bit head-scratching, since the company has been demonstrating incredible performance, and it's anticipating continued high growth as hyperscalers keep spending. However, the market seems to be worried about how long these clients can keep up their spending sprees.

Nvidia stock trades at $172 as of this writing. Can it reach $300 by 2030?

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The future looks bright

CEO Jensen Huang is enthusiastic about the company's future. Nvidia is constantly upping its game as the artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity develops, and although competition is building, Nvidia keeps raising the bar.

Its newest architecture, the Vera Rubin line, is going to hit the market shortly, and Nvidia has already announced the next big upgrade. It acquired chip company Groq last year, and it's going to incorporate Groq's LPU, or language processing units, chips into its full-stack servers to drive inferencing power.

Huang said that he expects Nvidia to hit $1 trillion in revenue from its Blackwell and Rubin chips alone through 2027, which means its total revenue should highly exceed that. Analysts had been predicting $965 billion in total data center revenue over that time.

The road to $300

Huang's announcements should have excited the investing community, but Nvidia stock has mostly fallen since he gave his latest updates at the annual GTC developer conference. At the recent price, Nvidia stock is about 17% off its all-time high from last October, when it hit $207. So, $300 is quite a long way out; it implies a 74% gain. However, 74% from now through 2030 seems like a fair estimate.

Nvidia reported a 73% year-over-year increase in sales in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 25). Keeping its price-to-sales ratio constant, the price would increase that much in one year if Nvidia maintains those figures.

That might be a tough feat, but the good news is, even if the growth slows down significantly, Nvidia stock can still easily reach $300 over the next four years. If revenue increases at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% over the next four years, it would surpass $527 billion, or more than double last year's $216 billion. The current price-to-sales ratio of nearly 20 is quite high right now, so even if it comes down, there's still plenty of room for the price to increase 74% and reach $300.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.