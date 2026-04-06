Can NIKE's Cost-Cutting Plan Reignite Profitability in FY27?

NIKE, Inc.’s NKE aggressive cost-cutting and restructuring initiatives are emerging as a central lever in its broader turnaround strategy, aimed at restoring profitability amid ongoing margin pressures. The company is actively resetting its cost base by streamlining supply-chain operations, optimizing technology investments and resizing parts of its workforce. These actions are designed to create a leaner and more flexible operating model, enabling NIKE to better navigate tariff headwinds, promotional intensity and fluctuating consumer demand while protecting long-term earnings power.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, NIKE recorded a $230 million severance charge, largely tied to restructuring across supply-chain and technology functions as part of its broader efficiency push. Despite these actions weighing on near-term results, the company reported SG&A expenses rising 2% year over year, reflecting restructuring-related costs. At the same time, gross margin declined 130 basis points to 40.2%, underscoring the urgency behind cost-reset efforts. Management indicated that these restructuring moves are intended to lower fixed costs and shift the supply-chain network toward a more variable cost structure, with financial benefits expected to begin materializing in fiscal 2027 and build further into fiscal 2028.



Looking ahead, NIKE’s cost-cutting strategy could play a pivotal role in stabilizing profitability through fiscal 2026, even as near-term earnings remain under pressure from tariffs and ongoing marketplace cleanup. By reducing excess capacity, optimizing workforce alignment and improving operational efficiency, the company aims to rebuild margin resilience once revenue trends stabilize. While fiscal 2026 may remain a transitional year, the successful execution of these cost initiatives could lay the groundwork for stronger earnings recovery and improved profitability momentum in the years that follow.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas continues to advance its efficiency and cost-discipline initiatives as part of its broader effort to rebuild profitability following prior inventory and supply-chain disruptions. The company has been optimizing sourcing strategies, reducing excess inventory and tightening operating expenses to improve margin stability. Management has also focused on simplifying product assortments and enhancing supply-chain flexibility to lower logistics and production costs. These actions, combined with a gradual reduction in promotional intensity and improved full-price sell-through, are expected to support adidas’ profitability recovery as demand normalizes and operational efficiencies take hold.



lululemon remains focused on disciplined cost management and operational efficiency as it balances continued global expansion with profitability goals. The company is investing in supply-chain modernization, distribution capacity and digital capabilities while maintaining tight control over inventory and expenses to protect margins. Its strong direct-to-consumer model and premium pricing strategy provide flexibility to offset cost pressures, including rising labor and logistics expenses. Over time, lululemon’s focus on productivity, controlled operating costs and strategic investments is expected to support sustained earnings growth while preserving its industry-leading profitability profile.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 30.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 28%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98X compared with the industry’s average of 19.54X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 30.1%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 38.8%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has moved downward in the past seven days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.