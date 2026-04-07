Can NIKE Shares Ever Bounce Back?

NIKE NKE shares have seen extremely poor performance for an extended period now, down more than 65% over the last five years. And in 2026 alone, shares are down more than 30%, with the poor YTD performance ranking it among the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of the year so far.

The hope has been, for some time now, that the company would eventually turn the ship around, but recent quarterly results have not brightened investor sentiment.

Why NIKE Shares Haven’t Bounced Back

NIKE shares have been weak over recent years for several reasons, with an inability to capture consumers’ attention post-COVID weighing heavily on sentiment. More specifically, the company has largely relied on retro models of its shoes over recent years, leading to a loss of its innovation ‘edge’ that consumers had grown accustomed to throughout its history.

Another driving force behind the weak business performance is that NIKE largely cut out retailers to push direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales over recent years, but the reduction in shelf space and loss of its overall presence backfired. Still, it’s recognizing the issue by actively rebuilding its relationships with retailers, but it’s not cheap to regain the premium shelf space it once enjoyed.

It’s seen little to no sales growth as a result of these factors over the past three years, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tariffs, along with heavy discounting to clear out its older inventory, have also significantly challenged the company’s profitability picture. The weak sales performance, paired with a crunched profitability picture, has been a double-edged sword for overall business performance, with its gross margin contracting 130 basis points to 40.2% in its latest period.

Below is a chart illustrating NIKE’s gross margin on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And finally, a weakening performance in China, once one of its stronger growth engines, has further emerged as a big impacting force. China sales were down 10% year-over-year throughout its latest period, continuing a recent streak of declines. Chinese consumers have shifted their preferences toward other domestic brands, further reflective of NIKE’s stagnant innovation over recent years.

Should You Buy NIKE Shares?

While shares are at levels not seen in roughly a decade, the company’s earnings outlook remains very challenged, as shown below. Further downward revisions hit the tape following the above-mentioned results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s always a challenge to decide whether beaten-down stocks like NIKE are worth buying.

But by itself, a stock being cheap isn’t an automatic reason to buy, as the reality remains that the business is still struggling mightily. Investors should rather look for buying opportunities in pullbacks among companies that still have strong fundamentals, not those with eroding margins, little to no sales growth, and overall shrinking consumer interest, which is precisely what NIKE NKE is currently facing.

That said, deeply discounted stocks should still remain on your radar, as once management confirms the storm has passed, they can quickly jump back in favor.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.