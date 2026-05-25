Can NIKE Grow Despite Sluggish China & EMEA Consumer Demand?

NIKE, Inc. NKE is pursuing several strategies to drive growth despite weakness in China and the EMEA regions. The company continues to benefit from its strong global brand equity, innovation pipeline and expanding digital ecosystem, which might help offset pressures across these regions.



NIKE is focusing on product innovation across running, basketball, training and lifestyle categories, introducing footwear franchises and refreshing classic lines to maintain consumer interest. Innovation remains central to NKE’s strategy as it helps differentiate the brand in a highly competitive athleticwear market. The company is also accelerating its direct-to-consumer business through digital apps, websites and owned stores.



NKE focuses on boosting member engagement via platforms like the SNKRS and Training Club. This strategy allows NIKE to build stronger customer relationships, gain consumer data insights and improve margins by reducing reliance on wholesale partners. The company is also strengthening its direct-to-consumer business through its apps, membership ecosystem and digital platforms, which support higher engagement and profitability. In North America, demand trends have shown relative stability compared with China and EMEA.



In Greater China, cautious consumer spending, rising competition from domestic brands and evolving consumer preferences continue to hurt. The company is also dealing with issues related to excess inventory, promotional activity and slower product innovation in the region. In EMEA, macroeconomic uncertainty and softer discretionary spending are weighing on traffic and purchasing behavior. Promotional activity across the athleticwear industry is also affecting margins.



While near-term growth may remain uneven, improvements in inventory management, product launches and digital expansion could gradually support recovery once consumer demand stabilizes. The company is focusing on localized product development, strengthening partnerships, improving digital strategy and emphasizing performance-focused categories. Overall, NIKE’s scale, innovation capabilities and marketing strength position it well for growth.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU continues to benefit from the progress with its Power of Three X2 growth strategy. LULU is experiencing robust international momentum, with China and other global markets driving faster growth. LULU has high exposure to both China and digital demand, as underscored in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Strong international momentum boosts LULU, with revenues up 17% and China up 24% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Mainland China remains a standout, supported by strong brand resonance, localized assortments and disciplined store expansion.



adidas AG's ADDYY strategy focuses on strengthening brand appeal, driving product innovation, improving operational efficiency and accelerating growth. ADDYY prioritizes operational efficiency, inventory discipline and sustainability to improve profitability and long-term competitiveness. adidas continues to expand its presence in China through aggressive localization, digital investments and store expansion strategies.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 30.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 26.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81X compared with the industry’s average of 20.87X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year plunge of 30.1% while that of fiscal 2027 shows growth of 24.6%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has moved south in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.