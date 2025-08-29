Can NEE's Investment in Smart Grid Ensure High-Quality Services?

NextEra Energy NEE, an operator in the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, is leveraging smart grid technology to strengthen service reliability and operational efficiency. Smart grids integrate advanced sensors, digital communication and real-time analytics, enabling utilities to monitor demand, detect faults and optimize power flows. For a renewable-focused operator like NextEra, these capabilities are vital to balancing intermittent solar and wind generation with consistent grid performance.



The company’s subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (“FPL”), has already demonstrated the benefits of this investment. In 2024, FPL’s smart grid infrastructure helped avoid more than 2.7 million customer outages, underscoring its ability to maintain service even during severe weather. With continued upgrades in 2025, customers can expect even greater reliability and uninterrupted electricity access.



Smart grid adoption also supports cost efficiencies and margin growth. Automated outage detection and faster service restoration lower downtime and maintenance costs, while advanced metering infrastructure enables accurate consumption tracking and billing. These efficiencies not only improve customer satisfaction but also strengthen NextEra’s case for regulatory rate recovery, supporting long-term financial performance.



Favorable policy and regulatory trends are accelerating the modernization of energy infrastructure. Government support through grants, incentives and clean energy mandates aligns directly with NextEra’s smart grid initiatives, creating new opportunities for revenue growth.



By investing heavily in smart grid systems, NextEra is building a resilient, efficient and customer-focused utility model. Smart grid technology, combined with its renewable energy leadership, positions NextEra to deliver sustainable long-term growth and above-industry-average returns while driving the clean energy transition.

Smart Grid Technology Strengthens Utilities’ Operation

The adoption of smart grid technology is transforming utilities by improving reliability, reducing outages and lowering operational costs. With advanced sensors, real-time monitoring and automated restoration, utilities can better integrate renewables, enhance customer satisfaction and secure regulatory support, driving sustainable growth and stronger financial performance.



Utilities like Duke Energy DUK and Southern Company SO are leveraging smart grid technology to strengthen reliability and modernize their networks. Smart grids help them reduce outages, enhance operational efficiency and integrate renewable energy more effectively. These investments improve customer service, support regulatory compliance and drive long-term sustainable growth in the utility sector.

NextEra’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

NextEra expects its 2025 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45-$3.70 compared with $3.43 a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively. NEE expects to increase its earnings per share in the range of 6-8% annually through 2027 from the level of 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

NextEra’s trailing 12-month return on equity (“ROE”) is 12.31%, ahead of the industry average of 10.14%. ROE is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE’s Price Performance

NextEra’s shares have gained 4.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 0.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here



Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.