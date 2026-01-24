Can Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Beat the Market in 2026?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is developing a portable nuclear reactor.

But it lacks regulatory approval and isn't generating revenue.

As such, the stock will likely remain volatile in 2026.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced nuclear company that's developing small, portable nuclear reactors. The names of these reactors sound epic -- Kronos, Zeus, Loki -- and they're small enough, and modular enough, to supply continuous on-site power to data centers, industrial sites, research labs, remote communities, and can be used even for space missions.

Recently, however, Nano Nuclear stock has experienced whiplash. Shares had a strong run in 2025, rising more than 115% by early October, before a broader sell-off in nuclear energy stocks erased those gains and left it trailing the broader market by year-end. It ended 2025 about 3.5% in the red, underperforming both the S&P 500 and the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT: NLR).

So far in 2026, Nano Nuclear has been surging, currently up roughly 27% on the year. Can this be the year Nano Nuclear beats the market? Let's take a look.

Why Nano has been volatile and what's driving the rebound

Nano Nuclear's core ambition is to build small reactors that can be transported anywhere, especially where the grid cannot reliably meet demands. The company also plans to build a uranium fuel chain. If it succeeds, it will become a one-stop-shop for nuclear energy.

But therein lies the kicker: if it succeeds. Nano Nuclear is very much in its early stages of development. It generates zero revenue, and its reactor designs still need approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission before commercial deployment is even possible. Even in the most optimistic scenario, in which it gets licensing for commercialization without major hiccups, it could be several years before Nano Nuclear generates meaningful revenue.

That reality largely explains the stock's volatility. A lack of both revenue and a deployable reactor means Nano Nuclear stock is driven primarily by narrative -- in this case surging electricity demands from AI data centers. When investors agree with that narrative, the company's technology appears well positioned. But when investors stop believing it, the company's cash burn is a lot more palpable.

A clear example of this narrative-driven performance is its current doubt-digit gain on the year. While the company has announced a few minor deals in recent weeks -- such as the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea's DS Dansuk Co -- much of the stock's momentum seems tied to good news from other nuclear start-ups, like Meta Platforms' recent power purchase agreement with Vistra, which grouped in Oklo and TerraPower.

For now, there is little in the way of fundamentals anchoring this stock. And while it may have potential to power data centers in the future, it needs something concrete -- like progress in the NRC process -- for a skeptic like me to buy in.

If this stock does beat the market in 2026, it'll be because the narrative underneath it -- mainly the growth of power-hungry AI -- continues to hold investors' attention. For long-term investors who believe that narrative will eventually translate into a deployable reactor, a small position today could grow into something meaningful. More conservative investors, however, may prefer broader exposure to the nuclear industry through a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.