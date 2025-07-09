Can MVST's Dive Into Electric Boats Create Waves in Its Top Line?

Microvast Holdings MVST diversifies into the electric boat market, partnering with Evoy. This has positioned the company to tap into a burgeoning yet nascent market, enabling MVST to hop into the transportation electrification trend.

The electric boat market is currently anticipated to grow, seeing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing emphasis on carbon emission reduction and promoting sustainable marine transport.

The collaboration with Evoy is MVST’s debut in the electric boat segment and marks the expansion of Evoy’s battery options. Microvast’s MV-I high-power battery, with its energy density up to 180 Wh/kg, is the standout product that will be integrated by Evoy into its leisure boat product line. The MV-I battery offers an array of environmental and technical advantages that sit well with the factors driving the current expanding electric boat market.

The partnership has enabled the company to mark its footprint within the leisure boats segment, thereby entering the European marine segment. Furthermore, MVST has exposed itself to the commercial vessel segment, a $160-billion market, wherein the need for fast-charging solutions can be extremely advantageous for cargo transport operations.

The expansion into the electric boat market aligns well with the company’s recent robust performance. Microvast’s revenues increased 23.9% year over year in 2024, primarily fueled by a 41.6% rise in sales volume from 1,139.6 MWh in 2023 to 1613.6 MWh in 2024.

This ability to boost sales volume, coupled with huge potential within the marine electrification market, indicates that the company’s strategic entry into the electric boat segment will act as a catalyst for continued and exponential revenue growth in the future.

MVST’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Microvast has skyrocketed 770.6% in the past year, significantly outperforming AirJoule Technologies Corporation AIRJ and Yext YEXT, and the industry as a whole. The industry has rallied 45.8%. AirJoule Technologies has declined 55.5%, while Yext has gained 66.7%.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Even in the six-month time frame, the MVST stock gained 48.9% surpassing the industry’s 8.8% rise. AirJoule Technologies Corporation declined 38.6% while Yext gained 24.5%.

From a valuation standpoint, MVST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, below the industry’s 23.15. Microvast has a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST’s earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, whereas it incurred a year-ago loss of 27 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microvast flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yext (YEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.