Can Multi-Basin Assets Fuel Devon Energy's Long-Term Growth?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN stands out as a premier U.S. shale producer with a strategic focus on multi-basin oil and gas assets, offering geographic diversity, scale and flexibility. Its core operations span five prolific basins, the Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston and Powder River. This diversified footprint reduces operational risk, insulates against regional regulatory or weather disruptions and allows Devon to dynamically shift capital to the highest-return opportunities across different commodity price cycles.



The Delaware Basin remains the primary contributor to Devon’s strong production volumes, generating more than 60% of its production and delivering top-tier margins due to the rich well economics and low breakeven costs. Devon continues to extract value from legacy assets in the Anadarko and Eagle Ford, which provide stable cash flow and capital-efficient production. The company’s ability to seamlessly allocate capital between these assets enhances operational resilience and underpins its disciplined growth strategy.



Devon’s multi-basin approach also supports a sustainable shareholder return framework. By focusing on free cash flow generation across its diversified asset base, the company can fund variable dividends, share buybacks and strategic reinvestments. In 2024, Devon returned nearly 70% of free cash flow to its shareholders, signaling a strong alignment of capital priorities.



With efficient operations, a robust balance sheet and a commitment to disciplined capital allocation, Devon is well positioned to capitalize on long-term energy demand while offering resilient cash flows and shareholder returns through its multi-basin strategy that holds significant long-term growth potential.

How Multi-Basin Assets Assist Oil and Gas Companies

Multi-basin assets significantly enhance the long-term prospects of oil and gas companies by offering geographic diversification, production flexibility and risk mitigation. Operating in multiple shale basins allows companies to optimize capital allocation, shift drilling activity based on market conditions and reduce exposure to localized regulatory and commodity price cycles.



Companies like Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY and EOG Resources EOG benefit from multibasin portfolios. Occidental benefits from its assets in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin and Powder River Basin, along with international assets. EOG utilizes premium acreage in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Powder River to sustain low-cost, high-margin production.

DVN’s Sales Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 total revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.67% and 0.14% respectively.



DVN Stock Returns Better Than Industry

Devon’s return on invested capital (“ROIC”) has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of DVN was 8.71% compared with the industry average of 7.16%.



DVN’s Price Performance

Devon’s shares have gained 4.8% in the past month compared with the Zacks Oil & Gas- Exploration and Production- United States industry’s rise of 4.6%



DVN’s Zacks Rank

DVN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





