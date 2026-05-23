Can Micron Stock Keep Climbing? 2 Catalysts Wall Street Is Missing.

Key Points

Micron is a major beneficiary of the rising demand for AI DRAM and NAND solutions.

While the memory and storage supercycle appears real, Wall Street may be overlooking other catalysts that could positively impact Micron's business throughout the AI infrastructure era.

The age of AI-native hardware should not be overlooked.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has delivered one of the most explosive rallies of 2026, with share prices surging nearly 150%. What began as a classic memory-cycle recovery has evolved into something more unique: A structural re-rating driven by artificial intelligence's (AI's) appetite for high-speed memory.

The question smart investors are asking is not whether Micron's ascent was justified, but whether it can continue. Below, I'll explore two forces that could propel the stock higher even after the obvious AI infrastructure tailwinds are priced in.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What is driving the current surge in Micron stock?

The main catalyst fueling the stock is explosive demand from hyperscalers for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced DRAM from AI data centers. Companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are building out GPU clusters that consume every available byte of HBM that Micron can produce on its chips. This is no exaggeration: Micron's entire 2026 HBM capacity is sold out under long-term, fixed-price contracts.

This scarcity gives the company pricing power in a market historically plagued by oversupply. According to data compiled by TrendForce, DRAM prices are rising between 58% and 63%, while NAND flash prices are climbing even more dramatically, by 70% to 75% in recent months.

As the market increasingly recognizes that memory is no longer a commodity input but rather a crucial bottleneck in the AI chip value chain, I would expect Micron stock to sustain its rally.

Two tailwinds that Wall Street could be overlooking

I see two quieter advantages that could fuel Micron stock beyond the headline HBM narrative.

One of the lesser-discussed concerns in AI build-outs is supply chain security amid geopolitical friction. American hyperscalers and government-linked AI projects prefer domestic or allied suppliers for crucial components. While this positioning is not quantified in most Wall Street models, Micron's status as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced DRAM and HBM could become increasingly valuable throughout the AI infrastructure era.

This role could translate into more preferred supplier contracts, incremental CHIPS Act support, as well as insulation from Asia-centric risks -- advantages that are poised to compound over time as developers move away from concentrated foreign supply.

In addition, Micron is quietly expanding its total addressable market (TAM) beyond big tech's training clusters into AI inference, edge computing, and consumer devices. AI-native PCs and smartphones, robotics, wearable hardware, and autonomous vehicles all require substantial memory density and bandwidth.

These end markets offer a counterbalance to the lumpy capital expenditure trends of cloud service providers. NAND-based solid-state drives (SSDs) are also gaining relevance for AI storage and inference workloads -- a segment many investors are still treating as secondary. Taken together, these trends diversify Micron's revenue base, help reduce cyclicality, and create a broader ecosystem for the next leg of AI infrastructure growth.

With HBM and DRAM supply tightness persisting in combination with these two underappreciated secular tailwinds gaining momentum, Micron stock still has meaningful upside for patient investors willing to look past the obvious AI themes. In my eyes, the memory supercycle is not ending; it is about to enter its most durable phase.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 23, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.